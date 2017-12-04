 This 'Inglorious Bastard' hunts the few remaining Nazis, no matter how old they are - Israel News - Haaretz.com
Thomas Walther in Tel Aviv, November 2017. Ofer Aderet

This 'Inglorious Bastard' Hunts the Few Remaining Nazis, No Matter How Old They Are

Thomas Walther, 73, is a gentile lawyer who's driven to pursue justice for the victims of the Shoah: 'There is no statute of limitations on murder,' he tells Haaretz

Thomas Walther chalked up another victory last Wednesday when a German court ruled that Oskar Gröning, “the bookkeeper of...

