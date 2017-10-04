Jewish Settler Found Dead Outside Israeli Arab City With Signs of Violence on His Corpse
Reuven Shmerling was a father of four from Elkana; Kafr Qasem's mayor says a gang war is plaguing his city and that the police are not doing enough to intervene
A Jewish resident of a West Bank settlement was found dead Wednesday in the industrial area outside the Arab city of Kafr Qasem. His corpse carried signs of...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now