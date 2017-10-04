 The woman spearheading the fight against sexual assault in ultra-Orthodox society - Israel News - Haaretz.com
Rivka Schwartz. 'Haredim don't silence people, but they aren't always eager to make things public. There's a sensitivity that has to be taken into account.'

The Woman Spearheading the Fight Against Sexual Assault in ultra-Orthodox Society

Rivka Schwartz belongs to a community which treats the very word ‘sex’ as taboo, but after finding out at 16 that her best friend had been sexually abused, she vowed to help victims of the phenomenon

Attorney Rivka Schwartz remembers vividly the first time she ever heard about sexual abuse within the family. She was 16 at the...

