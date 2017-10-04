 Director of Israel's 'Foxtrot' responds to his critics in government - Israel News - Haaretz.com

Director’s Cut Director of Israel's 'Foxtrot' Responds to His Critics in Government

Why Samuel Maoz would have happily done without the free PR that Miri Regev gave him by calling his film a ‘disgrace,’ and how Israelis can only benefit from this kind of work

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Three weeks ago, when Samuel Maoz came to Ben Gurion Airport to fly to the Toronto Film Festival, the security guy recognized him....

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1