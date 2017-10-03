This Israeli Arab Couple Is Building a Sukkah, Hoping to Destroy Jewish-Muslim Stereotypes
Khalil and Reem Bakly, two Muslims from northern Israel, are inviting Jews and Arabs from near and far to join them at their super-sized, 100% kosher sukkah for food, music, laughs and discussion
UPPER NAZARETH – To accommodate the huge number of guests they’re expecting over the holiday, these two Israeli dentists have built a super-sized...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now