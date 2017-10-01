'I Finally Got Healthy When I Stopped Being Vegan'
Nutrition consultant Gali Roloff-Handel developed an autoimmune disease as a result of a sensitivity to nuts, legumes and other foods. She is one of a growing number who benefited when they reversed course and embraced animal products
It seems like veganism has never been more popular. At the same time, a growing number of people have decided, for various reasons,...
