 Highway 40 revisited: Tall tales and desert mirages in southern Israel - Israel News - Haaretz.com
A rusting car frame in Israel's south as seen from Highway 40 Alex Levac

Gideon Levy Highway 40 Revisited: Tall Tales and Desert Mirages in Southern Israel

Traveling south from the next big residential thing, on the road to tomorrow, to the Bedouin city of Rahat with its surreal piles of rusting cars. Part two in a series

By and
comments Print Subscribe now

Here’s the next big thing: “A once-in-a-generation window of opportunity.” “Tomorrow is already here.” With a cluster of purple...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1