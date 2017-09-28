Analysis Between North Korea, Syria and Hamas, It's Hard to Assess What Will Ignite Next Mideast Crisis
Israel's intelligence assessment sees the chances of war as low, but the danger a local eruption in the region could spiral into a strategic crisis has grown considerably
An individual who, for purposes on this column will be called a senior Israeli defense official, appeared a bit worried. There are a lot of balls in the air...
