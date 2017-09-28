Analysis Between North Korea, Syria and Hamas, It's Hard to Assess What Will Ignite Next Mideast Crisis

Israel's intelligence assessment sees the chances of war as low, but the danger a local eruption in the region could spiral into a strategic crisis has grown considerably

comments Print

An individual who, for purposes on this column will be called a senior Israeli defense official, appeared a bit worried. There are a lot of balls in the air...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral