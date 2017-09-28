Drawing Attention to the Plight of Jewish 'Bastards,' Israel's Own Untouchables
Jews born out of incest or adultery are labeled 'mamzers' by religious law, meaning they can only marry another mamzer or a convert. A new exhibit in Jerusalem seeks to shine a light on this ‘terrible injustice’
In Jewish society, they are as close as it gets to the untouchables in Hinduism. Except in very rare cases, they cannot marry other...
