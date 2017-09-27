High Court Justices Back Naor for Skipping 'Controversial' Settlement Jubilee Ceremony

Ministers blast top court for skipping event ■ Chief justice says judge's attendance is 'inappropriate' due to political nature of event ■ Justice minister: Court politicized the event ■ Defense minister questions court's impartiality on West Bank

, and
comments Print

The High Court of Justice ruled in support of its own president, Supreme Court President Miriam Naor, on Wednesday in her controversial decision not to send...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral