High Court Justices Back Naor for Skipping 'Controversial' Settlement Jubilee Ceremony
Ministers blast top court for skipping event ■ Chief justice says judge's attendance is 'inappropriate' due to political nature of event ■ Justice minister: Court politicized the event ■ Defense minister questions court's impartiality on West Bank
The High Court of Justice ruled in support of its own president, Supreme Court President Miriam Naor, on Wednesday in her controversial decision not to send...
