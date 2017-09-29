The Fight to Get Israel's Holocaust Survivors Their Benefits
'We are always encountering survivors who aren't getting even half of what they’re entitled to,' says head of aid organization; meanwhile a third of Israel's 200,000 survivors live in poverty and 1,000 die each month
Coka is fighting to get recognition for surviving the murderous regime at the World War II-era ghetto in the Romanian city Iasi;...
