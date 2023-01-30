The Brilliant Vegan Chef Who Cannot Stand Vegans

A few months ago, Shirel Berger briefly experienced a rare sensation: a sense of belonging, a deep connection. She and her family were visiting a castle in Provence, southeastern France, and she says she felt “as though I’d been here before. Something magical or mystical happened. I’d never felt anything like it. I’m not connected to that place, but it happened – and it was the only time I’d ever felt that way outside of a kitchen.”

For as long as Berger can remember, she has always seen herself as an outsider. Someone who did not feel part of her environment; who always joked with her mother that she was an alien who had been dropped on Earth by spaceship.

There is only one place to which she feels connected with every fiber of her being: the kitchen. “When I’m in the kitchen, I don’t have any competitors. But when I leave it, I feel weird and defenseless,” says the chef and owner of Opa, a Tel Aviv restaurant that critics invariably define as vegan.

But Berger does not feel comfortable with narrow definitions. She doesn’t toe any line; doesn’t adapt herself to more common tastes so more customers will visit her restaurant; doesn’t follow the demands of political correctness; and refuses to be stereotyped despite the best efforts of others since she burst onto the local culinary scene.

Chef. Lesbian icon. No interest in having children. It might be possible to call her a rebel – though she would probably reject that as an unnecessary label as well.

Open gallery view Chef Shirel Berger. 'I come from a religious home and today can’t place myself on the same level as those views.' Credit: Ella Barak

So, it is not surprising that when she opened her restaurant at age 28 in 2018, Opa did not resemble any other restaurant in Israel. It was a high-end venue described as “plant-based,” but did not fit comfortably into the pigeonhole of “vegan restaurant.” Well, that’s what the chef herself thinks, anyway.

“Veganism is not Holy Writ. I create food that seeks to blow your mind – what difference does it make if it’s vegan or not?” she asks. “It isn’t that I despise veganism. But from my perspective, it’s just part of the story of Opa and me. Honestly, that whole business of definitions leaves me cold: to marry; to bring children into the world – leave me out of it. Maybe it’s because I’ve come from a religious background where everything was about definitions, and I can’t stand it anymore.”

You don’t like it when people call Opa a vegan restaurant?

“It annoys me. At Opa, the plants are as organic as possible, only seasonal, prepared using a wide variety of cooking techniques and everything completely utilized, from the leaf to the peel.” Berger proceeds to detail the wondrous things she can do with, for instance, a potato, turnip, Jerusalem artichoke or kohlrabi.

And it is true, she is preparing fruits and vegetables in a way that no one in Israel has done before her – a fact that makes her a darling of food critics. They praise Berger for her inventiveness as much as the quality of her raw ingredients, marveling at the execution as well as a unique passion and artistic vision.

Perhaps that is why, despite everything, there is one definition Berger is happy to accept: This Monday, barring surprises, she will be at the Conrad Towers in Abu Dhabi to receive the One to Watch Award for her restaurant, from the prestigious Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list.

Even if 2022 was an amazing year of achievements among Israeli restaurants and restaurateurs worldwide, Opa is the first to receive this recognition. The award, in effect, is telling diners that this is a chef who is bringing something new and great to the world.

Open gallery view Opa. 'Veganism is not Holy Writ. I create food that seeks to blow your mind – what difference does it make if it’s vegan or not?' Credit: Yoav Gurin

Berger would be the first to agree. “I have good news to transmit to the world, and it goes beyond veganism. I’m constantly thinking about how to innovate for the planet,” she says, earnestly. “I’m on a constant journey of how to make my life one that does good both for the world and myself. And this necessitates paying attention to the seasons, the rain, the air and the water. Do you understand?”

Yes, but aren’t there plenty of places that do that already?

“I can sit in tons of Michelin restaurants and fall asleep because there’s no innovation and no message for the world, and the chef isn’t really expressing himself. Boring! The uniqueness of Opa is that it presents my true self, naked. I have come with a gift for the world: When I create, I’m not there – it’s as if I’m in a trance. Creating a dish liberates my soul. There’s nothing more real than a kitchen: you really can’t cheat there.”

Asked if she could have been anything other than a chef, she jokes that she might have been a Buddhist nun but then admits: “I’ve always known I would be a chef – and if I didn’t have the kitchen as a refuge, I would probably be dead. It’s my thing in the world. It’s hard because, ultimately, you aren’t engaging in art but with the oven in your restaurant breaking down and taking four days to repair, and your cook being off sick. Yet still, in the midst of all this, there’s something powerful in that inner belief in what you’re doing – and that’s what matters.”

You sound a bit religious.

“I don’t think I’m religious. More spiritual – though maybe someone on the outside might interpret it as religion. But I could talk to you for hours and you wouldn’t be able to understand who I really am: There is no matchup between who I am through the words I use and my essence as it becomes embodied when I cook. That’s when my true self emerges. To understand me, you have to eat here. This thing is so deep.”

Open gallery view A dish at Opa. Credit: Sigal Saban

I will, I promise. Even so, I’m a bit confused: are you yourself vegan?

She laughs. “In everyday life, yes. But my outlook is much broader than being vegan. There’s something in veganism that really reminds me of a religion and a cult at the level of the acceptance and perception of the Other. Like in a religion, in veganism there are no questions – only one absolute truth.

“I come from a religious home and today can’t place myself on the same level as those views. I love food so much, I love flavor so much – and, after all, good flavor comes from things that aren’t from the plant world. But I feel suffering in food and I can’t lie to myself. Even if I love milk, I’m no longer able to eat cottage cheese or cream cheese. I can feel the process by which they were made on my palate.

“On the other hand, I also feel the suffering in fucking coconut cream! After all, the person who produces this suffers. Do you understand? Again, this brings me back to the issue that veganism isn’t the whole story.”

‘A cult in every respect’

Shirel Berger’s story begins in Jerusalem in the 1990s. Her parents, both Messianic Jews (a belief that combines elements of both Judaism and Christianity) immigrated to Israel from the United States and settled here. Her mother worked at the YMCA while her father was a reporter for the BBC. They had three daughters: Ilya, and the twins Shirel and Sharona.

“They are very religious; they live the life of the community according to all its rules, but our home was very liberal and our parents invested a lot in our education and sent us to a secular school,” Shirel recounts. “And they gave me everything. At age 3, Sharona and I were already taking advantage of the fact that our parents were asleep, opening the [kitchen] cupboards and starting to mix things. At a certain point, my parents came and said to me: ‘Take it, the kitchen is yours’ – and they really did give me the freedom to be who I am. My parents embraced this odd bird and nurtured my love for cooking, even though it wasn’t part of their world.”

When you talk about that community, you’re describing an orderly world with answers from which one must not deviate. About brainwashing in certain matters, of a gap between what you feel and what everyone is telling you.

Open gallery view Twin sister and partner Shirel Berger in Opa. 'Sharona, you should be the one giving the interview,' laughs Shirel to her twin. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

“To my mind, Messianic Judaism is a cult in every respect ... and I have been scratched by this whole ‘religion’ thing, without a doubt. I was the good religious girl. Sharona was the wild one. Enjoyed her adolescence to its fullest: parties and boys, while I was with the Bible.

“Today, I’m in a much more positive and forgiving place with regard to my childhood. I understand that I experienced a spirituality that maybe wasn’t right for me, but one that definitely gave me the possibility of looking at things in a different way, opening my heart and spirit to other places. The moment I removed the defenses, I realized it had led me to being who I am.”

It is not by chance that Sharona’s name appeared in that response. Her name cropped up repeatedly during our conversation, which took place at the restaurant early one morning, until finally the twin sister makes an appearance in the flesh.

“Sharona, you should be the one giving the interview,” laughs Shirel to her twin, with whom she shares a remarkable physical resemblance. In other ways, though, they complement each other: While one talks about gaining inspiration from the gods, the other has both feet on the ground. If one is an artist, the other is practical. The twins are also partners in the restaurant: Sharona is responsible for the financial and management side, while Shirel concentrates on the food.

“Luckily, Sharona is the one who mediates for me with the outside world,” Shirel says. “She talks with the customers and says what might have come out wrong from my mouth. Sometimes my heart goes out to her, because I pour all my anxieties and obsession into her. Even if you see fire on the outside, inside it’s all anxieties and insecurities – and she’s the only one who sees me. She’s more grounded than I am, for sure.”

For three months each year when they were children, the siblings would travel to California to stay with their grandmother and grandfather, who had a restaurant – “hamburger joints,” Shirel laughs. Her grandfather is one of the most significant figures in her life. He cemented her bond with the kitchen, guided her in California, gave her advice before she opened the restaurant and also before she started studying.

But we should not get ahead of ourselves. After high school, Shirel was conscripted into the army, and there too she felt different. “The system didn’t know how to handle me,” she recalls. “In retrospect I shouldn’t have enlisted, but I had a crazy romance there; my first real love of women and the discovery of my sexuality. I fell in love with someone who was serving with me at the armaments base. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”

It was here she understood that during her religious phase as a young person, those “inexplicable” emotions she felt toward women were in fact the sensation of being in love.

Since then she has been in various relationships, one of which featured in the gossip columns: her relationship with actress Orna Banai. They were together for six months, and then on and off for another six months. “Orna was a one-time-only love; a love that was sincere and true. It was a good life lesson for me – but she doesn’t know anything about eating,” Shirel laughs.

Open gallery view Shirel Berger. Credit: Ella Barak

As soon as she completed her army service, Berger knew she wanted to get away from Israel. She planned to move to the United States and study cookery. However, when she informed her grandfather of her plans, he did his best to dampen her ardor and suggested that she first work in some restaurants and see if her instincts were correct. He told her: “Before being so quick to move somewhere else, maybe work in a restaurant. The fact that you cook for your parents and your friends doesn’t make you a chef.”

Shirel: “A friend of my parents introduced me to Ilan Garussi, who at the time owned the Chakra restaurant. I got the job and, boom, I fell in love with the kitchen. There, I felt for the first time in my life that I could be myself, without people looking at me oddly.”

After nine months at Chakra, she felt she was ready to begin her studies. However, the culinary world was in no rush to take her. She had to apply three times before being accepted to New York’s Culinary Institute of America (the world’s most highly rated food school). “It was really difficult getting into CIA,” she recounts. “I’m American, but am dyslexic and my writing was at a poor level. Each time I applied, I was missing one point to get in. It was a nightmare! I walked around despondent.

“My mother would say to me: ‘If everything was served up to you on a silver platter, there’d be no story to it; it wouldn’t have any meaning.’ This sentence has stayed with me. It’s the essence of the story of my life. I’m here to struggle. I’m here to gain recognition – even if it’s the hard way.”

Open gallery view The entrance to Opa in Tel Aviv. Credit: Yoav Gurin

It’s interesting that you say this just as you’re receiving the sort of recognition every young chef dreams of. Anyway, before we explore those struggles, did you enjoy your studies?

“Did I enjoy? It was fucking Disneyland!”

Despite that, Berger says she shied away from the people there. She had to do a six-month internship in one of the city’s restaurants as part of her studies, and was accepted to ABC Kitchen – the restaurant of acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

“I suffered tremendously there,” she reflects. “It’s a classic old-school kitchen where you’re yelled at, told you’re worthless garbage. You’re a slave. I was a walking state of shock, but [it’s where] I learned to be a chef. It toughened me up, but it’s also where I learned that I didn’t want to work in a toxic, humiliating environment.

“From there I moved to [Italian restaurant] Osteria Morini, where, although I made a compromise with the style of food, the people were amazing: they would say ‘hello’ to you every morning. That was something new.”

After spending a year at Osteria Morini, she was suddenly hit by the realization that she didn’t really want to live in the United States.

'I’d call it a vegetables and fruits laboratory, one in which I study them and carry out experiments on them in order to understand what flavors you can get from them. That’s what excites me.'

“I asked to meet with Michael White, the owner of the restaurant. And in the course of our conversation, we spoke about the sources of food. He mentioned that, to his regret, chefs aren’t interested in where food comes from – and that resonated with me. That was when I understood that I had to come back home, live with my parents, save money and set out on a worldwide research journey to track down the sources of food.”

While Berger never got to make that particular trek, she did return to Israel – where, through a friend, she was introduced to veganism.

“It isn’t that I didn’t know what goes on in the meat and dairy industries, but I began to deeply understand just how terrifying they are,” she says. “I thought: I work in this world, so how can I be such a hypocrite? That thought wouldn’t leave me. That’s how I recognized that even when it comes to conventional agriculture, there’s a great deal of violence: the soil is slaughtered with fertilizers; life is sprayed out of the vegetables. I came to realize that the vegetables aren’t the only thing: it’s also important who grows them and how; that the fruits and vegetables we eat should be grown by people who care about the land.”

Open gallery view Sharona Berger in Opa. 'Luckily, Sharona is the one who mediates for me with the outside world,' Shirel says. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

This is how she made her name in Israel, creating the legendary carrot hot dog together with vegan guru Ori Shavit in the mid-2010s. It was sold at the pop-up shop Miss Kaplan, which was one of the first fine-dining vegan establishments to succeed in Israel.

It was at this point, though, that Berger suffered something of an emotional crisis and ended up on a lengthy and life-changing trip across Africa. “I had to distance myself from the privileged world for something that was its polar opposite,” she explains. “Once you see the imbalance in which the abundance of wealth is distributed, you recognize that there’s something’s wrong when there are so many people starving there while we’re conducting gastric-band surgery here. We’ve gone way too far.”

The idea of a restaurant began to form and, once again, Berger sought the advice of her Californian grandfather.

“What makes you unique from the others?” he asked, thus sending her off on a round of intense research. When she returned with the answer, she knew she had no choice but to call the restaurant she would establish Opa – which is German for grandfather and also her nickname for her grandfather.

She also knew that, inspired by the renowned Copenhagen restaurant Noma, there would be no meat substitutes at her establishment, but instead a genuine attempt to release the latent flavors of vegetables from within.

With regards to the restaurant, the word “vegan” seems to irritate you. How would you define it?

“I’d call it a vegetables and fruits laboratory, one in which I study them and carry out experiments on them in order to understand what flavors you can get from them. That’s what excites me.”

Guided by the spirit of sustainable development, she built a garden on the restaurant’s rooftop – situated in south Tel Aviv – that supplies some of the vegetables and herbs for their dishes.

Open gallery view A dish at Opa. Credit: Sigal Saban

When you established Opa five years ago, you were the only one here who placed localism at the heart of things, as both art and ideology. Today, though, there are many who share that credo.

“Yes, it’s awfully trendy to be ‘farm-to-table,’ zero waste and plant-based these days. But it isn’t really that when the vegetables are sprayed and the cheeses are industrial and come from a producer who abuses animals. Sometimes I walk around Tel Aviv and feel like dying: I see the garbage and the bags and the individual and his behavior; I can’t be a part of that. Sorry. Ultimately, of course, I am part of it because I’m a human being. But wherever I can, I reduce my use of it. It’s good for my body, my soul and my surroundings. I was born to eat. I grew up in restaurants. Being a restaurateur is in my blood – I love it. But there’s that moment when I tell myself: stop it; minimize! Be a minimalist.”

Food fight

Berger does more than reduce consumption in her daily life. Her kitchen is also minimalist, both in her efforts to produce zero food waste – every vegetable and every fruit is used, from the leaves to the peel – and also the modestly sized portions. However, there is one thing at Opa that is not minimalist: the prices.

The tasting menu, for instance, costs up to 280 shekels ($81) per person, not including drinks or service, which frequently prompts criticism from both vegans and omnivores alike. This in turn stimulates a war between gourmands and those who they allege do not “understand the concept.”

Do vegans “understand the concept”?

“I’m not aiming [the restaurant] at vegans. I don’t like vegans. I can’t stand their Facebook groups, because it isn’t ‘Vegans eating out’ but ‘Vegans crying out.’ Oy! Somebody said this to them or that to them at a restaurant. I admire them, but they’re not my audience – and that’s the truth.”

Open gallery view The interior of Opa. Credit: Meged Gozani

So let’s talk about your audience. Your approach is not to go out of your way to flatter tastes and expectations, which perhaps prevents the restaurant from attracting a wider clientele – the sort that isn’t necessarily made up of serious foodies.

“I don’t have the strength to play that game, which is why I have a reputation for being a bitch. But I stick to my inner truth to such an extent that I say: ‘Shirel, it’ll come, it’ll come. Be constant about your truth. Even if no one else understands right now, they’ll eventually come to understand.’ Because not only did I create an ‘out-there’ restaurant; I also happen to be in the State of Israel, where nothing is simple and things are classified into niches, and things are conservative.

“What’s even worse is that I chose a particularly difficult field and am therefore seen as an odd bird. This isn’t a mainstream restaurant for the whole family. I wasn’t aiming for that. The average Israeli doesn’t eat here. Which is why the people who do come here are the ones who want to embark on a voyage.”

Open gallery view Preparation at Opa. Credit: Sigal Saban

Maybe that’s why people joke about anyone dining here walking out hungry and heading straight for a shawarma joint to stuff their face?

“Enough! Nu, I’m so tired of this. It’s so wrong.”

But people do say it’s only vegetables and fruits, so why is dining out at your restaurant so expensive?

“They can take a hike. Darling, they’re overcharging you at other restaurants, not mine. To take 120 grams (4.25 ounces) of fish, which the chef just cuts and puts on the grill – that’s robbery. Everyone at the fine-dining restaurants is doing much the same and allowing themselves to charge 500 shekels a head. But making art from vegetables and fruits, showing how amazing it is, demonstrating the high quality of our products – how many people are doing that? Here, a single kohlrabi goes through a thousand different processes; it’s so complex.

“People don’t understand that I don’t compromise on raw materials or the people with whom I work. Working with organic farmers requires me to show extraordinary flexibility. Today, I’ll receive one carton and in a month’s time three cartons. Nevertheless, I have to know who’s working the land and if they worked it respectfully and not only to make money.

“In the past year, I’ve cut back on working with those farmers. [Every Monday in February, Berger will host special meals with the farmers with whom she is collaborating – the idea being that the diner must also appreciate the individual who grows their food.] In every restaurant, the busiest section is the vegetable line, so think what it means when your entire kitchen is such a line. Nobody understands the extent of the work carried out on raw ingredients – and I still can’t charge the amount that such a meal is worth.

“I should be charging at least twice as much for my labor. It took me time to get to where I am today. The next step is to ask for the money to which I’m entitled. But I’m bringing a new message to the world, and in the meantime am willing to pay a price for it. The public and chefs don’t understand that yet.”

They’re starting to understand. Just look at Raz Rahav and Yossi Shitrit [Israeli chefs who run the acclaimed Tel Aviv restaurants OCD and Hiba].

“Okay, but who is the originator? Look, I can’t afford to be humble here. The chefs who see themselves as innovators; they won’t admit who started the idea. I know. It’s me. And I don’t care if I’m sounding crazy and narcissistic here. I’m creating – and because I’m a woman, I feel like it’s being taken away from me.”

What does being a woman have to do with it?

“As a woman, I now see how easy it is for men – in this case, chefs – to come in and take this idea off a woman, label her as the crazy one, and take ownership of it. Not anymore. It took me a while to understand the magnitude of this issue. I was immersed in doing my thing, and all of a sudden I see other chefs using my same techniques, the same dishes I invented – and then they have the temerity to say it’s theirs. Not anymore!

“This is my truth and I will tell it. I see how tough it still is to be a creative woman in a world that is so androcentric. It’s hard when you see your art, when you see your work and your influence on other chefs – who get the recognition and are then crowned with titles they don’t deserve. Recently, I read an article with [Israeli chef and Miznon owner] Eyal Shani, who said that the moment he understood he was being copied, he became a serial inventor. I identify so strongly with that – because you’re inventing, and then after a while you see it in other places and you have no choice but to keep on going to the next invention.”

While we’re talking about gender, people are always asking why you decided not to have children…

“I do have children: pardon the cliché, but they’re the cooks and my restaurant. What the world needs now is supra-parenthood. It’s more ecological. Nor do I see my life as you see it: as some rut in the ground that you have no choice but to walk in.”

Excuse the rude question, but is it possible that in order to be a successful female chef in 2023, you have to give up on having children?

“The kitchen demands physical and emotional dedication, and so do children. I don’t see how people manage to resolve this conundrum. There are women who succeed in integrating the two, but I don’t know how. As someone who was brainwashed and then sobered up – is that the reason I came into this world? For children? Is that my function?

“It used to drive me nuts that people would ask why there were no women in the kitchen, or why there weren’t many female chefs like myself. Now I understand this is a significant question, because beyond the dedication and the physical aspect, any creative woman in a man’s world faces a perpetual struggle for credit, visibility and recognition.”

Recognition? As early as 2019, Time Out magazine named you “chef of the year,” when you bested nine men.

“Yet still, here we are. But you know what, this lack of recognition actually spurred me on to be a better artist. If not for that, my food wouldn’t have progressed as far as it has. The fact that I’m perpetually unsatisfied and always wanting more pushes me to create nonstop.

“There are a million male chefs around me who receive appreciation and recognition. I’m fed up with not speaking out. Once I started to see myself, I could no longer keep my mouth shut. In the same category were chefs who had been working for 20 years and – what can you do? – I’m better than them. But because I was the new girl, it was easy to bring me down and say the whole thing was rigged. Not anymore.

“In this [One to Watch] competition, I felt that people were seeing me for the first time. I’m always waiting for one smart person to see what I’m doing and to understand. There is some justice in the world.”

And there you have it: there’s no greater badge of honor than being the “one to watch.”

“You’re absolutely right. I’m such a big believer that someone who’s ‘born a star’ will eventually be discovered. There are lots of serial plagiarists, but I go with my own truth and say to myself that eventually someone will see me. And now someone is seeing. In the end, the ‘One to Watch’ [award] had to happen, because you have to fucking look at Opa. Period.”