Cocktails at Moche Bar. Reminiscent of Barcelona and Madrid. Anatoly Michaelo

Fabulous Drinks on the Cheap: Tel Aviv's Best Happy Hour Spots

The best places to enjoy a happy hour in Tel Aviv, including a Mexican bar, a neighborhood café serving fantastic wines for low prices and a smokers lounge inside the restaurant of a noted chef

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Tel Aviv still has a long way to go compared to a lot of other big cities when it comes to the happy hour drinking culture. But there are still plenty of places where you can enjoy an early drink without...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1