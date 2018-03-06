On the Border Between Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian Cuisine
Attending a Hubeiza Festival and dining in Sufra, an Amman restaurant, and sampling the food at Rutenberg in northern Israel, proves the artificiality of political borders
The short, deceptive Middle Eastern winter is the Jordan Valley’s most beautiful season. The dusty, yellow mountain slopes are covered with thin green down, and along the highways that cross the Jordan, on...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1