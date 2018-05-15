Colbert Rips Into Ivanka and Jared as 'Peace-Treaty Barbie' Opens U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner, US President's daughter Ivanka Trump, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and US ambassador to Israel David Friedman attend the opening of the US embassy in J

"Late Night" host Stephen Colbert ripped into first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband and special adviser to the president Jared Kushner after the power couple officiated the ceremony to open the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem Monday.

“Trump is also futzing with the Middle East, because today, the United States officially broke with tradition and opened an embassy in Jerusalem. Now we’ve just got to destabilize Antarctica and we’ll have global crisis bingo,” joked Colbert.

“In response to moving the embassy, deadly violence has broken out, but according to the U.S. ambassador to Israel, the act of moving the embassy sends the message to Israel that ‘you are not alone,’” said Colbert. “It’s true: Israel is not alone. There’s a bunch of other people who live there too. They’re the angry ones.”

“Now, the president couldn’t be there himself because, you know, the angry people, so instead, he sent Peace-Treaty Barbie and Collusion Ken,” joked Colbert of Javanka. “Jared explained that the embassy was good for peace.”

TONIGHT: The president couldn't be there in person so he sent members of his family to help open America's new embassy in Jerusalem. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/YvhD5SEvjZ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 15, 2018