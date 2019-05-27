Where You Can Volunteer at Archaeological Digs in Israel
Pick up a pickax or a paintbrush and join the experts in the field, in search of clues to our history. Tip: Book in advance and bring a hat
Archaeology is the science of excavating at a judiciously chosen spot, in hopeful search for remnants from our history. Some digs involve painstaking work, cautiously removing the accretion of centuries or millennia with a fine-haired brush. Others involve removing earth with a pickax. Archaeologists can spend what seems to be eons uncovering nothing, or at least nothing worthy of note (sometimes a wall is just a wall).
Then there are the eureka moments. A coin from unexpected provenance is found. A mask turns out to go back 9,000 years. A crumb of charcoal turns out to be a meal tens or hundreds of thousands of years old. A figurine in a Judaic town shows the Bible accurately accused locals of adoring strange gods, to the alleged annoyance of YHWH, whose reported vengeance can be detected in charred destruction layers.
Many digs in Israel welcome volunteers, most but not all for free. Some are suitable for family fun, some involve real labor. You are well advised to book in advance. You're even better advised to treat the day as an opportunity for exercise and bonhomie, in which any discovery is added value.
JERUSALEM
Emek Tzurim National Park: The Temple Mount and City of David sifting project
When: Sunday-Thursday, 9:00 A.M. to 17:00 P.M. The site is closed on Saturday.
Booking: You can show up without appointment! But it's best to book by calling *6033 (from an Israeli phone) or via the Emek Tzurim website.
Groups must be booked ahead of time and can be accommodated on Friday.
What you might expect to find: Finds in recent years finds have included First Temple Period stamp impressions bearing the name of a known Priestly family, ancient coins, a beka half shekel weight from the First Temple Period, arrow heads and more…
Gear: Bring hat, water, sturdy shoes, patience.
Suitable as family fun: Yes! Very family friendly atmosphere, ages 4-120 are welcome, the group says. The sifting takes place inside, making it an ideal family activity in almost all weather conditions. Food and drink can be purchased on the premises.
Entrance fee: 24 shekels for adults, 19 shekels for children. Special family/group rates are available.
Website for more information: City of David, Emek Tzurim
GALILEE: HIPPOS, on a hill overlooking the Sea of Galilee
The Hippos (Sussita) Excavations Project is run by Haifa University, on a hillside east of the Sea of Galilee.
When: June 30 to July 25, Sunday-Thursday, from 5:10 A.M. to 12 noon
What you might expect to find: The site contains a burned Byzantine church with mosaic floor decorations, a Roman main street and plaza, and a Roman theater
Who to contact to book place in volunteer project – Arleta Kowalewska, Hippos co-director: arleta.kow@gmail.com
Gear: Personal water bottle, long pants, boots.
Suitable as family fun: No
GALILEE: BETH SHE'ARIM
When: August 25 to September 19, Sunday-Thursday. Daily work begins at 6:00 A.M.; breakfast at the site is at 9:00 A.M., and a shorter break at 11:30 A.M. At 13:00 P.M. we wash pottery and at 14:30 P.M. we have lunch. Afternoons and weekends are free. Option for accommodation in Oranim College.
What might expect to find: Beth She'arim is a Jewish town in Galilee from the Roman and Byzantine periods, near a Jewish necropolis. Buildings, streets, underground complexes, olive press and many finds.
Who to contact to book place in volunteer project – Rona Evyasaf, rona.evyasaf@gmail.com
Gear: The work requires various levels of physical conditioning, curiosity, and motivation for hard work and adventure. Work includes digging, shifting dirt, washing pottery and sorting finds. Bring hat, water, comfortable work shoes. Breakfast is provided.
Suitable as family fun: Families are welcome but it's not for young children.
Picture/s of site/previous finds there! Attached are some pictures and call for volunteers coming from abroad and need full board.
GOLAN HEIGHTS: MAJDULIYYA
When: June 30 to July 26, 5:30 A.M. to 13:00 P.M.
What you might expect to find: This is a Roman-period ancient Jewish village in the Golan. Already found so far: Ancient synagogue, houses, olive presses
Who to contact to book place in volunteer project: Michael Osband mickeyosband@gmail.com
Gear: Bring hat, water, boots, patience
Suitable as family fun: No
JORDAN VALLEY, TEL TSAF
When: July 2-24, hours TBD
What you might expect to find: This is a 7,200-year-old prehistoric village with amazing preservation of mudbricks architecture, botanic remains and exotic finds
Who to contact to book place in volunteer project: Prof Danny Rosenberg - 0543093666; drosenberg@research.haifa.ac.il
Gear: TBD
Suitable as family fun: Yes!
HAIFA: NEVE DAVID
When: September 2-26, Sunday-Thursday, 06:30 A.M.-16:30 P.M.
What you might expect to find: Neve David is an open-air prehistoric camp that was inhabited by hunter-gatherers at the end of the last Ice Age, some 16,000 years ago. The finds include numerous fossil animal remains, traces of fire and knapped stone tools.
Who to contact to book place in volunteer project: Reuven Yeshurun (ryeshuru@research.haifa.ac.il)
Gear: Hat, water, plenty of patience
Suitable as family fun: Only for very patient teenagers.