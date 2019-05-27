Where You Can Volunteer at Archaeological Digs in Israel

Archaeology is the science of excavating at a judiciously chosen spot, in hopeful search for remnants from our history. Some digs involve painstaking work, cautiously removing the accretion of centuries or millennia with a fine-haired brush. Others involve removing earth with a pickax. Archaeologists can spend what seems to be eons uncovering nothing, or at least nothing worthy of note (sometimes a wall is just a wall).

Then there are the eureka moments. A coin from unexpected provenance is found. A mask turns out to go back 9,000 years. A crumb of charcoal turns out to be a meal tens or hundreds of thousands of years old. A figurine in a Judaic town shows the Bible accurately accused locals of adoring strange gods, to the alleged annoyance of YHWH, whose reported vengeance can be detected in charred destruction layers.

Many digs in Israel welcome volunteers, most but not all for free. Some are suitable for family fun, some involve real labor. You are well advised to book in advance. You're even better advised to treat the day as an opportunity for exercise and bonhomie, in which any discovery is added value.

Complete seal bearing the name 'Achiav ben Menachem' found at the City of David's Beit Shalem excavation: Seals with a name followed by a patronymic were quite the norm 3,000 years ago, it seems. Courtesy of the City of David Archives, photo by Eliyahu Yanai

JERUSALEM

Neshama Spielman, 12, finds amulet more than 3,200 years old with name of Egyptian ruler Thutmose III, 18th Dynasty, reigned 1479 – 1425 BCE Adina Graham

Emek Tzurim National Park: The Temple Mount and City of David sifting project

When: Sunday-Thursday, 9:00 A.M. to 17:00 P.M. The site is closed on Saturday.

Booking: You can show up without appointment! But it's best to book by calling *6033 (from an Israeli phone) or via the Emek Tzurim website.

Groups must be booked ahead of time and can be accommodated on Friday.

What you might expect to find: Finds in recent years finds have included First Temple Period stamp impressions bearing the name of a known Priestly family, ancient coins, a beka half shekel weight from the First Temple Period, arrow heads and more…



Gear: Bring hat, water, sturdy shoes, patience.

Suitable as family fun: Yes! Very family friendly atmosphere, ages 4-120 are welcome, the group says. The sifting takes place inside, making it an ideal family activity in almost all weather conditions. Food and drink can be purchased on the premises.



Entrance fee: 24 shekels for adults, 19 shekels for children. Special family/group rates are available.

Website for more information: City of David, Emek Tzurim

Teen volunteer Shai Aviv Cahn holding a newly unearthed Roman cooking pot, Hippos Prof. Michael Eisenberg Hippos, a Roman town overlooking the Sea of Galilee Michael Eisenberg

GALILEE: HIPPOS, on a hill overlooking the Sea of Galilee

The Hippos (Sussita) Excavations Project is run by Haifa University, on a hillside east of the Sea of Galilee.

When: June 30 to July 25, Sunday-Thursday, from 5:10 A.M. to 12 noon

What you might expect to find: The site contains a burned Byzantine church with mosaic floor decorations, a Roman main street and plaza, and a Roman theater

Who to contact to book place in volunteer project – Arleta Kowalewska, Hippos co-director: arleta.kow@gmail.com

Gear: Personal water bottle, long pants, boots.

Suitable as family fun: No

Working at Beth She'arim University of Haifa

GALILEE: BETH SHE'ARIM

Finding a vessel at Beth She'arim Michael Eisenberg, University of Haifa

When: August 25 to September 19, Sunday-Thursday. Daily work begins at 6:00 A.M.; breakfast at the site is at 9:00 A.M., and a shorter break at 11:30 A.M. At 13:00 P.M. we wash pottery and at 14:30 P.M. we have lunch. Afternoons and weekends are free. Option for accommodation in Oranim College.

What might expect to find: Beth She'arim is a Jewish town in Galilee from the Roman and Byzantine periods, near a Jewish necropolis. Buildings, streets, underground complexes, olive press and many finds.

Who to contact to book place in volunteer project – Rona Evyasaf, rona.evyasaf@gmail.com

Gear: The work requires various levels of physical conditioning, curiosity, and motivation for hard work and adventure. Work includes digging, shifting dirt, washing pottery and sorting finds. Bring hat, water, comfortable work shoes. Breakfast is provided.

Suitable as family fun: Families are welcome but it's not for young children.

Families are welcome but it's not for young children.

Majduliyya University of Haifa

GOLAN HEIGHTS: MAJDULIYYA

Majduliyya University of Haifa Young volunteer at Majduliyya University of Haifa

When: June 30 to July 26, 5:30 A.M. to 13:00 P.M.

What you might expect to find: This is a Roman-period ancient Jewish village in the Golan. Already found so far: Ancient synagogue, houses, olive presses

Who to contact to book place in volunteer project: Michael Osband mickeyosband@gmail.com

Gear: Bring hat, water, boots, patience

Suitable as family fun: No

JORDAN VALLEY, TEL TSAF

Olive pits found at Tel Tzaf, a prehistoric site Eli Getstein

When: July 2-24, hours TBD

What you might expect to find: This is a 7,200-year-old prehistoric village with amazing preservation of mudbricks architecture, botanic remains and exotic finds

Who to contact to book place in volunteer project: Prof Danny Rosenberg - 0543093666; drosenberg@research.haifa.ac.il

Gear: TBD

Suitable as family fun: Yes!

Neve David University of Haifa

HAIFA: NEVE DAVID

When: September 2-26, Sunday-Thursday, 06:30 A.M.-16:30 P.M.

What you might expect to find: Neve David is an open-air prehistoric camp that was inhabited by hunter-gatherers at the end of the last Ice Age, some 16,000 years ago. The finds include numerous fossil animal remains, traces of fire and knapped stone tools.

Who to contact to book place in volunteer project: Reuven Yeshurun (ryeshuru@research.haifa.ac.il)

Gear: Hat, water, plenty of patience

Suitable as family fun: Only for very patient teenagers.