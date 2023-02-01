How to Make a Mummy: Archaeologists Reveal Ancient Recipe for Embalming in Egypt

The ancient Egyptian art of mummifying the dead was much more complex than we thought. It involved making sophisticated concoctions that required a deep knowledge of chemistry – and oils and balms imported from across the known world, sometimes from as far as the jungles of Southeast Asia, a new study shows.

To discover the secret recipe for mummification, the study published Wednesday in Nature analyzed residues from ceramic vessels found in a 2,600-year-old embalming workshop in the necropolis of Saqqara, just south of Cairo.

The ancient Egyptians believed that preserving the body of the deceased was essential to ensure the soul’s continued existence in the afterlife, and the richer you were the more effort and money were poured into the embalming process.

Just how much effort can be gleaned from the new study, which identified the substances held in 31 beakers and bowls found at the Saqqara complex. The workshop, excavated in 2018, served as a one-stop-shop funeral home for Egypt’s elites in the seventh and sixth centuries B.C.E.

Open gallery view Vessels from the Saqqara embalming workshop Credit: Photographer: M. Abdelghaffar

Lost in translation

We already knew that mummification in ancient Egypt was a long process that lasted up to 70 days. It involved removing internal organs, which would decompose relatively rapidly and were preserved in separate jars; pickling the body in a salt bath; and then applying all sorts of substances to the skin and to the bandages that were then wrapped around the corpse, giving it that classic mummy look.

The residue analysis focused on identifying those substances, explains Philipp Stockhammer, a professor of archaeology at LMU Munich who led the team. By collaborating with the discoverer of the workshop, University of Tübingen Egyptologist Ramadan Hussein (who has since passed away), the researchers were able to analyze the samples in Egypt itself using gas chromatography and mass spectrometry.

Scholars already had some knowledge of the ingredients used in mummification, either from previous chemical analyses of mummies, or because the ancient Egyptians conveniently labeled the vessels they used for the embalming process.

One problem, however, is that we don’t always know how to correctly decipher these labels, Stockhammer says.

For example, a substance called antiu has long been interpreted as myrrh or frankincense, says Maxime Rageot, an archaeologist from the University of Tübingen and the lead author on the study. But the jars that were labeled antiu at Saqqara actually contained an elaborate blend of cedar, juniper or cypress oil with animal fats, Rageot says.

Open gallery view Egyptian antiquities workers dig at the site of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, January 2023 Credit: Amr Nabil/AP

“These antibacterial substances protected the mummy from bacterial growth,” Stockhammer says. “Of course, they didn’t know about bacteria but they had thousands of years of observation and experimentation, and they knew that certain substances could preserve the skin better than others.”

The ability of residue analysis to give insight into the composition of compounds like antiu is a very important contribution to Egyptology, says Shirly Ben-Dor Evian, an Egyptologist and archaeologist at the University of Haifa.

“We have all these names of products that were used since very early on in pharaonic history and we were never sure what they meant,” says Ben-Dor Evian, who was not involved in the study. “We know it was plant-based and smelled nice but it was impossible to identify the specific ingredients they used – and here they have come up with an actual composition.”

She cautions however that more research is needed to understand whether products like antiu may have changed over the millennia they were used. After all, recipes can change and terms like antiu may have had more of a functional meaning rather than refer to specific ingredients – in the same way that “moisturizer” today can be made from a vast range of materials.

From the Dead Sea to dead people

Ancient Egyptians started mummifying their dead more than 5,000 years ago, and over time their recipes for embalming were changed and refined, incorporating products that were not available in the Nile Valley.

Conifer trees from which the oils used at Saqqara are made do not grow in Egypt, but these balms could be fairly easily imported from around the Mediterranean, possibly the Levant. Another ingredient of Levantine origin found in the analysis was bitumen, or asphalt, which Rageot and colleagues identified as originating from the Dead Sea. Bitumen not only helped preserve the body, but also served a ritual purpose, coloring the mummy black to resemble Osiris, the dark-skinned god of the dead.

By the way, when the Arabs first encountered the embalmed corpses of ancient Egyptians they named them mumiya – after their word for bitumen, mum – which then became mummy in English.

Other ingredients identified at Saqqara had to have come from much further away than ancient Israel. Several vessels at the workshop contained traces of elemi resin and dammar gum.

The elemi could have come from tropical Africa or Southeast Asia, although certain biomarkers identified by researchers point to an origin in the Asian jungles.

For dammar there is more certainty of its provenance, as to this day these trees grow only in Southeast Asia. It had to have come from these very distant lands, Rageot and colleagues report.

Open gallery view Artist's impression of a priest presiding over an embalming scene Credit: © Nikola Nevenov

Perks of Assyrian conquest

This does not mean that Egyptian ships were sailing to Indonesia some 2,600 years ago, but rather that there was indirect trade between these two regions, Stockhammer says.

India is known to have been already then a key waystation for trade between the East and West, with strong ties to Assyria, he says. It is likely that products from the Far East reached Indian ports and from there were shipped up the Persian Gulf to Mesopotamia and then onwards to the Levant and Egypt by land.

At the time when the Saqqara workshop was active, in the seventh century B.C.E., Egypt itself was strongly connected to Mesopotamia, as it was ruled by the 26th dynasty of pharaohs, which had been installed by Assyrian invaders.

“It’s a time when Egypt is no longer at its peak, but it is also a time when interconnectedness reached new heights,” Stockhammer says.

“The 26th dynasty is very much related to the Assyrians, and it makes sense that once you are assimilated into the empire you have access to all these commodities that are coming possibly from India,” Ben-Dor Evian agrees. It would be interesting to check whether such far-flung trade also occurred under earlier and later rulers who were less connected to the Assyrian networks, for example the preceding 25th dynasty, which was of Nubian origin, she adds.

It is worth noting that previous research by Stockhammer and his team already identified traces of soy, banana and other exotic foods from the Far East on the teeth of ancient Canaanites and Philistines who lived more than 3,000 years ago – even earlier than the Saqqara workshop. There is even recent research that has suggested that cotton from the Indus Valley may have made its way to the Levant in the Neolithic, more than 7,000 years ago.

So while it is not a complete surprise, the use of East Asian products to make Egyptian mummies is yet another confirmation of how globalized the world was already thousands of years ago – and how much know-how and investment went into the embalming process.

“We see that there was a lot of chemistry knowledge and economic networks that were mobilized to preserve a body for eternity,” Stockhammer says.

Deodorant for mummies

Adding another level of complexity, it appears that the embalmers used different mixtures for different parts of the body and varying purposes, the researchers report. Jars labeled “for the stomach” contained beeswax; those with substances to preserve the liver held conifer oil and elemi; the head was treated with a mixture of elemi, pistacia resin (also known as mastic), cedar and cypress or juniper; the bandages were treated with conifer oils, while a mixture of animal fats and incense was labeled as an unguent “to make his odor pleasant.”

The quantities of these products imported from around the world must have been significant, Stockhammer adds.

In earlier periods mummification was reserved for the pharaoh and the highest echelons of Egyptian society, but by the time of 26th dynasty, while still expensive, it was affordable enough for members of the upper and middle classes as well, he notes.

The Saqqara workshop probably offered differently priced packages, from evisceration and embalming to burial in sarcophagi of varying quality. For such a facility to continuously keep working at quasi-industrial levels there must have been enough demand, Stockhammer says.

“It’s difficult to judge what percentage of people was mummified but even if it was just 500 to 1,000 per year in the whole of Egypt during this period, you would still need to bring in tons of these materials for the embalming process,” he says. “I think it had an important economic role even if it’s difficult to quantify.”

By the way, it was not just wealthy humans who were embalmed in Ancient Egypt. All sorts of animals, from cats and dogs to snakes and crocodiles were mummified as votive offerings to the gods, says Ben-Dor Evian. Separate research has already shown that the materials in animal mummification were similar to those used for humans, the Haifa archaeologist says.

Open gallery view Visitors observe mummies of cats and other felines found in Saqqara, 2019 Credit: KHALED DESOUKI / AFP

“Millions of animals were embalmed. It was not the same quality of embalming, but they were still going to need materials,” she says. “So you can imagine the volume of this international trade. What we see here is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Platinum package

Future residue analyses of vessels found at embalming facilities from other periods could help researchers answer many more questions, Stockhammer says. It could, for one, help us understand how compounds like antiu changed over time, he suggests.

The archaeologist also plans to take (small) samples from actual mummies to see if they indeed match up with the mixtures found in the workshop jars at Saqqara and whether different substances were used for people from different social classes.

“The Saqqara facility provided services to a high-end group, but it was not the highest end. It’s the gold package, not the platinum package,” he says. “So it really makes you wonder what the pharaoh got.”