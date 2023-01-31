In a cave in Spain, archaeologists have found an anomalous accrual of herbivore skulls that seem to have been deliberately collected by Neanderthals possibly starting around 70,000 years ago.

The identity of the inhabitants of Cueva Des-Cubierta is based on dating, what we know of human variants living in southern Europe at the time, and on the jawbone and teeth of a chinless child aged between 3 and 5. The Neanderthal identification is also attested by the stone tools found in the central Spanish cave.

Why the Neanderthals might have kept the skulls of their prey in the home – if a deliberate collection it was – is less obvious. The authors of the paper describing the phenomenon in Nature, Prof. Enrique Baquedano of Spain’s Institute of Evolution and colleagues, posit that it may represent symbolic behavior, persisting over several generations. Baquedano says it is not known how long they used the cave, but the evidence suggests a prolonged period.

That would be in keeping with the latest thinking on the Neanderthal, which is a far cry from the original assumption over a century ago when this human variant was discovered: that it was a brute.

The Cueva Des-Cubierta site in central Spain. Credit: Javier Trueba

Have horns, will represent something

Central Spain was colder than present and drier too, if we ignore the current processes of climate change-driven aridification in southern Europe. Back then, the cave was within a largely open, patchily vegetated area.

This conclusion is based partly on the main micro-mammal at the time being voles, who thrive in open, sparsely-forested landscapes.

Vole in situ, among tree roots Credit: Hanna Knutsson / Shutterstock.com

The child’s remains were found in a later archaeological level. But in the relevant one – level 3 – the key find was 35 crania of large herbivores, all from species with antlers or horns. Most were from aurochs and bison; five were deer; and two were narrow-nosed rhinoceroses (a now-extinct species that liked the same terrain as said vole before going extinct about 40,000 years ago).

The archaeologists didn’t find the animals’ jaws and teeth in the cave. However, over a third of the crania they did find still had their antlers or horns, as well as the eye and nose bones. They were missing their cheekbones, though. The team also found the tooth of a horse, but no cranium of that animal. But of the 2,265 fragments of bone found in level 3, what stands out are the crania, the team says.

“The site is absolutely unique. It is unparalleled in the entire Neanderthal territory,” Baquedano notes.

Tel Aviv University’s Prof. Ran Barkai, an expert on early humans who was not involved in this study, applauds the research and calls the find truly special. However, he highlights the case of La Cotte de St. Brelade: a cave on the Isle of Jersey where Neanderthals began living around a quarter-million years ago. They would drag parts of huge animals – mammoth and rhino – back to the cave, including their heads. Barkai says these are chock-full of lovely nutritious tissues, including the brain.

An illustration of the narrow-nosed rhinoceros, which went extinct some 40,000 years ago. Credit: DiBgd

Baquedano and the team believe the Neanderthals butchered the animals elsewhere and brought the skulls back to the cave, where they would extract the eyes and brain – a much more labor-intensive endeavor than utilizing the rest of the animal, he points out. (The team experimented with brain and eye extraction techniques using stone tools on cow heads.)

Some of the skulls show clear cut and fracture marks; some, including the skull of a steppe narrow-nosed rhino, were even found spatially associated with stone anvils and hammers. Because extraction of the eyes and brain is so difficult, “it would not make the slightest sense for them to do it in a much more uncomfortable place than where they lived,” Baquedano explains.

The team also notes that like hominins throughout history, the evidence shows that the Neanderthals of Cueva Des-Cubierta shattered long bones for their marrow. Barkai adds that the jaws, which weren’t found in the cave, also contain marrow, which could explain their absence from the cave – they too were processed outside.

This functional explanation of why the nutritious heads might have been lugged to the cave doesn’t explain why they stayed there. Their presence doesn’t smack of a subsistence-related purpose, which supports the thesis of symbolic intent. The authors qualify, though, that “to date, no site exclusively related to symbolic activity has been identified in the Neanderthal archaeological record.”

Excavating a bison skull in Cueva Des-Cubierta. Credit: Javier Trueba

The gothic Neanderthal?

It is hard to nail down motivations in prehistory. And as the joke has it, when archaeologists come across something baffling – evidence of a behavior seemingly unrelated to subsistence – they label it as symbolic. More seriously, we may color things with our biases.

Take the Slovenian and Hungarian Neanderthal bone “flutes”: later research posits that the holes were made by hyenas rather than musically inclined hominins. In the present case, the ones who introduced the skulls into the Neanderthals’ den and cracked them open were not hyenas, and the absence of obvious utility for keeping them suggests a spiritual or symbolic aspect, the researchers suggest.

“In effect, our first explanation is as a decorative element. They are hunting trophies,” Baquedano says. But finding the skulls in association with fire, in the form of small hearths in the cave - “it is very possible that there were other added rites,” he adds.

A gothic taste in cave decoration would speak to many among us. It is not just the aficionados of grotesquerie who decorate their homes with dismembered animals: think of modern hunters who boast of their armaments’ exploits with stuffed heads on walls.

As for ritual, there are more opinions about the nature of Neanderthals than there are Neanderthal fossils.

In chapter 14 of the book “Updating Neanderthals” (Elsevier, 2022) Jacques Jaubert, Bruno Maureille and Marco Peresani point out that spiritual or symbolic behavior must emerge as isolated phenomena that is “little produced, then periodically employed,” and then becomes widespread (and even a near-rule in society).

Or, they don't add, peters out. In the case of our cave, possibly the Neanderthals were indeed demonstrating a spiritual experience in a form that did not catch on based on the broad absence of animal skull collections in the Neanderthal sphere (noting the La Cotte exception). But there is a widening body of evidence that may hint at non-subsistence behavior in non-sapiens, though not all agree.

The skull restoration process. Credit: Javier Trueba

Take Neanderthal funerals. Jaubert and colleagues list three types of “intentional Neanderthal mortuary behaviors.” These are: cannibalism; collecting the bones of the dead, mainly – note ye – crania and mandibles; and burial, which may have involved secondary burial (the body decays in the primary burial and then one ritually reburies the bones). The earliest known possible Neanderthal burial was in Tabun Cave, Israel, about 120,000 years ago.

Maybe Neanderthal cannibalism was elevated in motivation, as opposed to a nutritional convenience in hard times, but there’s no categorical evidence either way, the chapter stresses. Nor does the evidence to date suggest funerary rites were common practice among Neanderthals – though there are some startling examples, such as the two European sites featuring headless Neanderthals (which some think suggests postmortem ritual manipulation) and Iraq’s Shanidar Cave, where multiple Neanderthal bodies were found – one, maybe, lying on flowers.

Despite the record being sparse and spotty, archaeologists agree that Neanderthals cared for their sick and elderly, so respectful, ritualized interment (or consumption) and presentation of animal skulls may not be a stretch.

There’s no evidence of Neanderthals buried with grave goods, so far, but there is evidence of aesthetic sensibility: decoration of their selves and caves using pigments and painted shells, which may have been worn as pendants. (If late Neanderthals in France could make string, plausibly others could too.)

The excavation site at Cueva Des-Cubierta. Credit: Javier Trueba

Early avian appreciation

Another line of evidence suggesting spiritualism in ancient humans is their relationship with impressive birds, from corvids to eagles and vultures. There are multiple examples, one hailing from Israel’s Qesem Cave, which was occupied from 420,000 to 200,000 years ago – during which time somebody defeathered a fleshless part of a swan wing, Barkai and colleagues previously reported.

Why do that? The archaeologists suggest that the feathers had decorative, sartorial or other use: “Every element in the world would have had a place for them. They wanted to connect with these environmental elements and gain their powers,” Barkai posits.

Other sites have prompted the suggestion that the Neanderthals removed the talons from the feet of big birds and, being since these were inedible, the implication is symbolically-oriented behavior, Jaubert and colleagues say. More evidence of Neanderthals possibly wearing bird talons and feathers was reported in Zaskalnaya, Crimea.

Aesthetic awareness in early humans may also be attested by seemingly non-utilitarian collections of crystals that archaeologists have identified from 300,000 and 105,000 years ago.

More? Deep inside France’s Bruniquel Cave about 175,000 years ago, early Neanderthals made deliberate arrangements of broken stalagmites (Jaubert, 2016), which is among the oldest constructions ever found. Why they did so is not known.

The skull restoration process. Credit: Javier Trueba

A colonial aberration

Though Baquedano and the team suggest the skulls in Spain may have been “simply” hunting trophies (which is symbolic in its own right), Barkai is not on board with that specific interpretation.

Prehistoric humans had respect – even a spiritual relationship – with the environment and animals, he believes. When they hunted one, they meticulously used all parts of it, even making tools out of mega-faunal bones, for instance, Barkai says: behavior generally directed by both functional and spiritual elements, in his opinion.

Regarding heads specifically, in 2016 he and Aviad Agam reported on early human utilization of elephant heads (“Not the brain alone”).

“The head has a lot of calories and tasty parts and is highly nutritious – the tongue, the marrow in the jaw, the brain. There are good reasons to treasure the head. And on top of that, the head would have had symbolic meaning to them,” he says – noting the case of La Cotte where Neanderthals dragged whole parts of rhinos and mammoths back to the cave.

In short, if we are interpreting prehistoric behavior through ethnography as is common practice, the interpretation of hunting trophies smacks of colonial scales on our eyes, according to Barkai.

“Hunting trophies are a modern conceit among Europeans hunting African [and Indian] animals. Indigenous people don’t keep trophies of the hunt. They don’t boast of it. They do it modestly and quietly, wanting to maintain the relationship with the animals,” he says.

So, what do have here? The Neanderthals of Cueva Des-Cubierta likely ate all the offerings of these giant heads, and did so over generations, and they kept some of the skulls, possibly for decoration. Maybe they just liked how the shadows from the skulls danced on the uneven walls. Maybe they ascribed a spiritual quality to these remains. Maybe they ritually donned the skulls, and felt at one with their animal spirits. Or maybe, in the subculture of this particular cave, they were too lazy to chuck them out.