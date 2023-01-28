Sensitive and Vulnerable: Neanderthals May Not Have Been That Different From Us

In primary school, on days when the regular teacher was sick, the vice principal would show up and arrange for us to see the film “The Clan of the Cave Bear.” Anyone who saw the movie, based on the bestselling novel by Jean M. Auel, did not easily get over the frightful impression it left.

Set tens of thousands of years ago, the plot revolves around Ayla, a blond Homo sapiens female, the sole survivor of a tribe of humans that was wiped out in an earthquake. She is adopted by a tribe of Neanderthals, namely the Clan of the Cave Bear. The Neanderthals are presented as vulgar creatures who communicate by means of animal-like gestures and are incapable of expressing emotion.

That was a different image than what I had gotten from the second episode of the French animated historical kids’ series “Once Upon a Time…Man.” There the Neanderthals, though typically low of brow, did know how to laugh. If that weren’t enough, the Neanderthals of the Clan of the Cave Bear had an uncontrollable propensity for sexual violence. It is still hard for me to forget the horrifyingly gleeful rubbing of hands that the males engaged in to signal their intention to rape Ayla, who was played by Daryl Hannah.

What makes the Neanderthals fascinating beings that thrill the human imagination and popular culture even 40,000 years after their extinction? The answer probably lies in thoughts about how we existed alongside a different human species, living on the planet together. Today we know that this state of affairs lasted until quite a late period. Apparently, even about 15,000 years ago hominid populations that did not belong to Homo sapiens still existed in certain places in the world. Some believe that isolated populations of such species may still be extant in the rain forests of Indonesia.

In any event, the fact that for tens of thousands of years another species of “Homo” lived alongside us and then became extinct under mysterious circumstances, naturally gives rise to diverse speculation about the nature of the Neanderthals and their traits.

Already in Medieval and Renaissance times a myth developed to the effect that in the past, human beings had lived alongside other human creatures of different origin. In the 17th century, Isaac de la Peyrère, a French theologian who is thought to have been a converso, or crypto-Jew, propounded the Pre-Adamite theory. His argument was that when the first man was created, there were already other humans in the world. Otherwise, he reasoned, it would be difficult to explain who Cain’s wife was and who Cain was afraid of after he killed his brother Abel. According to Peyrère, there were two creations: God created the gentiles, and the second time he created the first person, Adam, the ancient father of the Jews. Hence only the Jews merit the title bnei Adam – literally, “sons/children of Adam,” the Hebrew term for “human beings.”

These theological speculations were overlaid with a more scientific veneer in the mid-19th century, when the first Neanderthal skull was discovered near Dusseldorf, Germany. It turned out that when our forebears reached Europe, about 50,000 years ago, the Continent was already inhabited by a different human species, possessing different physical traits. Highly imaginative theories have been set forth ever since regarding the attributes that distinguish our Neanderthal cousins from us, and the reasons they became extinct. Contributing to these debates was the fact that the Neanderthals’ brain was considerably larger than ours.

Today, paleontologists do not attribute great importance to the volume of the brain, explaining that the Neanderthal’s simply contained more fat. But 150 years ago, the volume of the brain was grist for the mill of speculation. Some scholars claimed that the Neanderthals lived in a kind of model cooperative society; possessed sublime philosophical knowledge; and perhaps even held seances. Researchers who were religiously inclined identified the Neanderthals as the “giants” who inhabited the land before the advent of the biblical Israelites.

These speculations were bound up with the mystery of the Neanderthals’ disappearance. One widespread view maintains that the Neanderthals were less intelligent than our own species, and that this was the cause of their extinction. However, it has also been argued that Homo sapiens wiped out the other species by being more aggressive and crueler.

Open gallery view Geneticist Svante Paabo. Calls for reexamining existing perceptions of Neanderthals. Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

Sensitive genetics

Controversy still surrounds the issue of the relationship between the Neanderthals and Homo sapiens. The popular imagination, as reflected in “The Clan of the Cave Bear,” assumes that the two species were mutually hostile. But at the same time a persistent fantasy exists about sexual relations between the species. Until about a decade ago, that possibility was rejected by mainstream researchers of human evolution.

But in 2010, the picture changed. It was discovered that the human genome contains no little Neanderthal DNA – indeed, it constitutes as much as 4 percent of human genetic makeup. Indeed, it appears that all humans of European or Asian origin carry genetic material of Neanderthal forebears. But the picture is perhaps different than we may have thought.

Last October, the Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to the Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo, one of the leading researchers of the Neanderthal genome. In recent interviews, Paabo maintains that in general, we need to rethink the very term “Neanderthal man,” as well as the distinction that is typically made between Neanderthals and modern humans.

His many studies have produced a surprising result. It turns out that the difference between the Neanderthal genome and that of modern humans is far less than the difference between any two random humans of today. About 70 percent of the Neanderthal genome can be found within the human genome, “which means that in effect Neanderthals are not really extinct at all, they are in us,” as Paabo told The Guardian newspaper.

Paabo has discovered that there is a correlation between Neanderthal DNA and an odd array of human traits. For example, people who inherited a particular Neanderthal chromosome variant are at twice the risk of dying from COVID if infected with it. On the basis of a British genetic database, he also discovered that people who carry yet another variant of Neanderthal DNA are less immune to pain. “Maybe they were actually quite sensitive,” he said, contrary to the image most people have of these ancient beings.

Do these findings confirm the old theories to the effect that the Neanderthals were actually more delicate than we are, and that this is why they lost the battle of survival? There’s no proof of that. But on the basis of the new evidence, Paabo is calling for a reexamination of the existing perception of Neanderthals. They were not bestial beings driven by violent impulses; in fact it’s not altogether clear what the essence of the difference is between them and us.

There are people who find it difficult to live with the blurring of the distinction between man and woman. But it emerges that the distinction between humans and Neanderthals is also quite elusive. And that has nothing to do with postmodernism.