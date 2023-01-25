Archaeologists Discover Ancient Moat Carved Into Jerusalem Bedrock

Some time around a thousand years ago, a deep defensive trench was carved into the limestone bedrock outside the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. Now – yet again because of planned development works leading to a salvage excavation – archaeologists have uncovered part of this ancient moat, on the wall of which they observed a handprint deeply carved into the rock, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.

Why anybody would carve a handprint deeply into the rock anywhere, let alone in a defensive moat surrounding the medieval city of Jerusalem, remains a mystery. The engraving is as much as a centimeter and a half (about half an inch) deep, says Zubair Adawi, the excavation director on behalf of the Antiquities Authority.

Open gallery view Zubair Adawi, the excavation director on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority at the site in the Old City of Jerusalem. Credit: Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

The excavations were carried out along Sultan Suleiman Street, the road running by the Old City walls prior to the Moriah Jerusalem Development Corporation laying pipelines. In fact, the moat runs just underneath the thrumming street.

“People are not aware that this busy street is built directly over a huge moat, an enormous rock-hewn channel, at least 10 meters wide and between two to seven meters deep,” Adawi says.

The Jerusalem most isn’t like the ones we imagine from ancient Europe: dug deep, with sheer walls, filled with water, and crossable only by a drawbridge. In our case, the moat had to have been bone-dry at least most of the year and it had no crocodiles either, Adawi points out.

Not that Europeans were likely to have put crocodiles into their moats either – that is not a European reptile and imported ones would likely not have thrived. History has nary a mention of a moat armed with hungry crocodiles. Nor were “wet” moats necessarily de rigueur given the health hazards associated with standing freshwater. But back to Jerusalem.

Open gallery view The handprint carved deeply into the rock at the newly discovered moat in Jerusalem. Credit: Yoli Schwartz/IAA

Open gallery view The handprint carved deeply into the rock at the excavation site in Jerusalem's Old City. Credit: Yoli Schwartz/IAA

Who built the moat, and when? Its function was clearly to defend the city, preventing besiegers from approaching the walls by virtue of its width and depth, the archaeologists explain. Apropos depth, at one point it is only a couple of meters deep; another area the team dug down reached seven meters and hadn’t hit bottom yet, Adawi says.

Beyond that, it’s hard to say much at this stage. “Usually archaeology isn’t a precise science,” he notes, explaining the conundrum of the moat’s construction. Often dating structures is based on a convenient constraint. Say you have a floor; if you find datable material beneath the floor, you constrain the age of the floor. For instance, if you find a chicken bone that radiocarbon-dates to the sixth century beneath a floor, then the floor was likely built after the sixth century.

And that is why, Adawi says, dating the moat is almost impossible. The archaeologists have moat walls and the bottom, the bedrock (let’s leave that carving out of it). They’re sure this is the moat mentioned in histories, and that is all they can be sure of.

It is not helpful that the moat is full of detritus – for instance, what they suspect to be broken stone blocks from the Ottoman reconstruction of the walls of Jerusalem. “But the waste could be older,” Adawi stresses.

That said, they are sure that the moat is pre-Ottoman; in fact, it is pre-Crusader based on histories. And if you stand on Suleiman Street between the Rockefeller Archaeological Museum in Jerusalem and the northeast corner of the Old City, you are in the moat, he says. They can also say that the mystery builders took advantage of the local geology.

Open gallery view The Nile crocodile, which never did grace any moats, apparently Credit: Wikimedia Commons

We cannot say at this point who built it. No idea. “It seems there was a moat that the Crusaders and later the Ayyubid rulers, under orders from Saladin, fixed up, together with the City walls,” Adawi says.

In short, based on the appearance of historic mentions of the moat of Jerusalem and the reality now found with the help of the Moriah construction company, the moat seems to date to the 10th or 11th century.

“The historians who accompanied the First Crusade describe the arrival of the Crusaders at the walls of Jerusalem in June 1099. Exhausted by the journey, they stood opposite the huge moat,” says Dr. Amit Re’em, Jerusalem regional director at the IAA. It took them five weeks to surmount that obstacle, at huge cost.

The walls and gates of the Old City that we see today are much later: from the 16th century, rebuilt at the order of the Ottoman sultan, Suleiman I the Magnificent. “The earlier fortification walls that surrounded the ancient city of Jerusalem were much stronger,” Re’em explains. “In the eras of knights’ battles, swords, arrows and charging cavalry, the fortifications of Jerusalem were formidable and complex, comprising walls and elements to hold off large armies storming the city.”

Indeed, a channel two or seven meters deep would stop a charging horse, no need for crocodiles. The aggressors would have to first cross that moat and then contend with the thick city walls from which the city folk would rain down horrors on the attackers.

Beyond all that, Re’em observes, the Jerusalem fortifications featured “secret” tunnels – some of which have been found and identified – from which the defending soldiers could launch surprise attacks on the enemy outside. Of course, the enemy could use them too, unless all who noticed the defensive soldiers jumping out were killed.