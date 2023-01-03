Archaeologists Reconstruct Huge Early Christian Cathedral in Northern Israel

About 1,500 years ago, in the previously Roman city of Antiochia Hippos, a magnificent cathedral arose. It was decked out in the finest stone available, say the archaeologists who have now completed an excavation there that began seven decades ago. And what they found in its ruins may shed light on early Christian power politics in Byzantine Palestine.

Now theoretically reconstructed (on paper) for the first time, its size and pomp suggest that this basilica and its presiding bishop commanded a monopoly over baptism of catechumens in much of what is today the southern Golan Heights and eastern side of the Sea of Galilee, posit Arleta Kowalewska and Michael Eisenberg from the Zinman Institute of Archaeology at the University of Haifa.

Open gallery view Some of the columns at the archaeological dig at the Sussita National Park, northern Israel. Credit: Gil Eliahu

Cleansing by water

Baptism was, it seems, fundamental to Christian ritual from the beginning. Apparently stemming from Second Temple-era Judaic purification and cleansing rites, most scholars agree that the earliest form of baptism was by immersion. But affusion (applying holy water to the head) and aspersion (sprinkling it) may have applied from the earliest times as well.

In any case, immersion apparently served both in Second Temple Judaism and in early Christianity to help converts transit: cleansed of old beliefs and freed in the watery weightlessness to embrace their new faith. And on the eastern shore of the Sea of Galilee, the bishopric of Hippos may have commanded a monopoly over the affusion of converts in the region during the sixth century, suggest Kowalewska, Eisenberg and a team of archaeologists.

The cathedral’s excavation began in the early 1950s – at which time Claire Epstein, Emmanuel Anati and others working under the auspices of the Department of Antiquities unearthed the nave and realized that they had found an early Christian church. Already then, based on its size and opulence, they surmised it might be a cathedral.

“Now, following 23 years of research and first excavation of the southern aisle and atrium [outer courtyard], we know Epstein was right: it was a cathedral, the largest of the seven known Byzantine churches at Hippos,” Eisenberg says. All of them seem to have operated contemporaneously during the sixth century.

Its inner dimensions are 28 by 18 meters (92 by 59 feet) and the baptistery hall alone is 18 by 13 meters – the largest in Israel, Eisenberg says.

Open gallery view The archaeologists' theoretical reconstruction of the colorful cathedral interior, drawn by Yannis Nakas. Credit: Yannis Nakas

The other churches were no slouches, but the cathedral was stupendous. Its floor was tiled in a red and white marble chessboard style (not mosaic carpet but stone tiles – nearby Kursi also has ancient flooring like that). The walls were tiled with white marble, plastered and gaily painted.

The main prayer hall was a single two-story space up to the ceiling of the structure, while the aisle areas flanking the nave were constructed as two stories, the team reconstructs. The non-central parts of the cathedral were carpeted with mosaics featuring inscriptions that helped date the edifice to the late sixth century.

Open gallery view The southern chapel with a baptismal font decorated with white-and-red opus sectile floor and marble cross-decorated screens. Credit: Michael Eisenberg

Along the nave were two rows of nine columns each, made of the finest granite and marble capped with the requisite ornate capitols. These pillars (and the cathedral in general) would have been a riot of color.

“To our eyes today they might look tacky, kitschy even, but that was their taste,” Eisenberg says. Some of the columns were pinkish granite; some light pink; two were gray; others were veined green marble. The bases and capitals were all made of white marble.

Also, rather than a baptism font or modest chapel like other early Christian churches in the region, the cathedral had a photisterion – a whole baptistery hall – the archaeologists have deduced.

Open gallery view An aerial view of Sussita National Park and the ancient remains of Hippos. Credit: Michael Eisenberg

Pagans galore

This theory is partly based on Hippos (aka Sussita in Aramaic) having become one of the decapolis: one of 10 Roman cities dominating the empire’s domains in modern-day Jordan, Syria and Israel. Hippos would have ruled over the region around it: much of the eastern shore of the Sea of Galilee and Golan Heights.

Remnants of the city’s Roman period include a pagan sanctuary, theater, baths and bronze mask of the god Pan. In 363, Hippos was damaged by earthquake but rose anew. During the ensuing Byzantine period, at least seven churches were built – one being the cathedral with its huge baptistery, which is unique on this side of the Jordan River (though there are similar structures in Jordan), Eisenberg says.

To be sure, all the Byzantine churches built around the Sea of Galilee – identified or pseudo-identified as sites where Jesus performed miracles, such as Tabgha and Kursi – attracted pilgrimage, and do to this day. But the cathedral of Hippos likely may have had a special attraction.

Open gallery view The white-and-red opus sectile floor in the southern asile following its unearthing. Credit: Michael Eisenberg

Hippos was the only Christian city around the lake, certainly on the eastern side. Somewhere on the northern shore was Julias-Bethsaida, but in any case it disappeared beneath the rising waters of the lake before the start of the Byzantine period. (The Sea of Galilee water level rises and falls, and was high in the second century.)

The Byzantine-period Galilee and Golan was also thronged with pagans potentially needing conversion. Hippos controlled the territory and had a bishop, who would have been not only the religious leader but likely the most powerful person around – powerful enough to commandeer the choicest marbles and stones for the cathedral.

Commandeer from Roman temples and public buildings, that is. The Romans had the wherewithal to import such fine and enormously heavy stuffs, while the Byzantines did not. The pillars originated in Egypt, Greece isles and Asia Minor (Turkey), analysis so far has shown. Each was 4.7 meters in height and weighed more than four tons.

The Roman structures they decorated likely collapsed in the earthquake of 363, and a century later the Christian churches repurposed their trappings. All the churches did, but the cathedral led by the bishop seems to have had the pick, Eisenberg qualifies.

Around four centuries later, in the year 749, another huge earthquake shook the city. This caused the heisted columns to fall down again, where they lie to this day. Such is life.

A view of Syria

An additional, smaller baptismal chapel was discovered as the team was digging up the southern wing of the cathedral. It was identified by marble screens decorated with crosses – one covering a small baptismal font perhaps for children – and a marble slab with three round, semi-hemispherical pits believed to have been for oils for use in baptismal ceremonies.

Open gallery view A unique liturgical marble vessel, exposed in the southern side chapel debris from the earthquake in 749. Credit: Michael Eisenberg

Other remarkable finds in the cathedral include a meter-long bronze candelabrum.

Open gallery view A decorated bronze candlestick exposed during the excavations of the chapel, next to the baptismal font. Credit: Michael Eisenberg

On the baptistery floor, the team found a massive marble portable reliquary, the biggest found to date in this area from the Byzantine period. It weighs a whopping 42 kilograms (92.5 pounds) and that's without the lid, Eisenberg says. A cross has been engraved into one side. Even bigger heavy basalt reliquaries existed around ancient Israel, but they weren’t portable, he adds.

And this one was? A stone box weighing 42 kilos? In any case, it was found detached, and while it wasn’t paraded about every Sunday, it would have been on special holy days. The team may even have found the marble podium where it would usually sit. The reliquary may have been too cumbersome for thieves to steal, but its content (if any) is sadly gone.

Open gallery view The heaviest known portable marble reliquary to be found in Israel is carried by two archaeologists from the side chapel for further analysis Credit: drawn by Yannis Nakas

Nor is there any evidence of the postulated hordes of catechumens plying the Byzantine cathedral, but it adds up, Eisenberg says. Other churches had small community baptism facilities, probably for newborns and penitents, but nothing like the cathedral’s great baptistery hall. The archaeologists therefore surmise that heathens from the hinterland (today’s northern Israel) would flock to the cathedral in order to become Christian.

Jesus is not reported to have performed any miracles in Hippos or even to have laid foot in the city, though Eisenberg for one thinks he plausibly not only knew of Hippos but was there.

“He says, in the Sermon on the Mount: ‘A city built on a hill cannot be hidden’ – he was talking of Hippos from the other side of the lake,” the archaeologist says. Also, the city’s main street dates to his time of ministry around the Sea of Galilee. But Eisenberg has faith that the reconstructed city under the management of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, which initiated and sponsored the excavation of the cathedral, will become as much as magnet for Christian tourists as it was for pilgrims in the day.

From another of its ancient houses of worship – the so-called Burnt Church – visitors in the Byzantine period and today have a panoramic view of the lake and the sites around it where tradition has Jesus performing miracles.

Open gallery view View of the Sea of Galilee from the Burnt Church Credit: Gil Eliahu

In fact, until 1967 the Israeli army also had a panoramic view from Hippos: of the lake and of Syria, having built a vantage point right by the cathedral. The abandoned military platform was erected (it turns out) a few meters from the apse. The Nature and Parks Authority has converted that mini-fort into a proper visitor center from which one can observe the cathedral below and its pillars (presently lying on their sides) and their mosaics – but sadly not the depiction of dolphins on a chancel screen, which has been moved to the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

No, there aren’t dolphins in the Sea of Galilee; it is an inland freshwater lake. The dolphin motif was possibly in the repertoire of the artist commissioned to create the decor, but in any case may have been used to symbolize fish, a symbol of early Christianity, Eisenberg points out.

Open gallery view Hippos’ cathedral, looking toward the IDF building that became the new visitor center at the site. Credit: Michael Eisenberg

Pagans stop here

And after all that, perhaps the most stunning aspect of the 2022 excavation season was identifying that this cathedral was not Hippos’ first.

The inscriptions in the cathedral were discovered and reported in the 1950s, and date the building’s construction to 590 or 591. Those first archaeologists there accordingly assumed that the church was built in 590/1 and its baptistery immediately afterward.

Today’s team smelled a rat. “Mainly, there is no narthex,” Eisenberg explains. That is a vestibule or narrow hall from the atrium into the church proper, which sixth-century churches usually had.

Open gallery view The 4.7-meter-high granite shafts lying next to their marble bases. Credit: Michael Eisenberg

Also, the formerly Roman columns and their bases are lying atop what seemed to be the upper profile of a pedestal. Why would anybody bury a pedestal, leaving only a couple of centimeters proud of the soil? One wouldn’t. So, the perplexed team dug down and discovered the first phase of the cathedral, 55 centimeters lower than the sixth century one. And that explained the absence of the narthex: the earlier church at the site predated the vestibule fashion.

Apropos absence, one of the cathedral’s inscriptions on a large marble slab – with the word “Ecclesia” on it – was stolen from the main church entrance following its excavation in the 1950s. The marble slab marked a boundary, Eisenberg says: between baptized Christians and the unbaptized.

“It told us the atrium was not part of the holy church. It was outside. You could pass this ecclesia inscription if you were Christian,” he explains. But it’s gone, and now we heathens won’t know where to stop.