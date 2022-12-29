The Most Intriguing Archaeological Revelations Around the World in 2022

Human nature may not have evolved as much as we’d like to think. Our inner carnivore cannot be shocked by learning that mysterious giant prehistoric structures were mega-traps to catch not one animal at a time but whole herds. Our inner consumer smiles at prehistoric long-distance trading in exotica millennia before the wheel, bringing Pakistani cotton to a 7,200-year-old village in Israel, though the couch potato within can’t quite grasp hunter-gatherers making pottery (roaming with heavy jars? Whatever next). We think some sites attest to prehistoric religiosity, though we may be viewing them through the scales of belief over our eyes, apropos of which, the chicken – everything we thought about its introduction to society was wrong, we learned this year. Here are some of the most interesting archaeological discoveries around the world in 2022.