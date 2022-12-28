Hominins on the Briny and Other Human Evolution Stories in 2022

Could early humans sail? How did hominins like their fish done a million years ago? Who walked on that beach in Spain 300,000 years ago? In fact, how far back does hominin bipedalism go, and how did it arise exactly? Many and myriad are the surprises unearthed in 2022 on our origins, including the unexpected thesis that we sapiens were not always one. The discovery of a Denisovan girl in Laos finally proved that species’ postulated vast range. In Spain, archaeologists detect when Neanderthals went extinct – and were replaced by other Neanderthals. A genetic study casts unexpected light on the first farmers – and it isn’t who we thought. All this and much more in the Haaretz roundup of human evolution stories in 2022.