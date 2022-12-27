Plea to St. Peter and Other Christian Archaeology Stories of 2022
“And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favor with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus” – Luke 1:30-31
Any narrative dating back almost 2,000 years is bound to have logical holes, and the story of Jesus is no exception. His very existence remains archaeologically unproven, though it was widely attested in ancient histories – including indirect references in Jewish texts such as the Talmud. Some bridge the gaps with sheer faith. Others, such as the unknown author of the second-century apocryphal Gospel of James, suggest elaboration of the narrative. But while proof of Jesus himself remains elusive, the year 2022 nonetheless brought revelations galore in the world of Christian archaeology.
Perhaps the greatest discovery in Christian archaeology in 2022 was an act of faith enshrined in stone. Archaeologists exploring an ancient church by the Sea of Galilee found something they had been praying for: an inscription, shoring up their case that they had found the long-lost Church of the Apostles built over Peter’s house in biblical Bethsaida. The mosaic contains an exhortation to the “chief and commander of the heavenly apostles,” who was, scholars say, Peter. Since the church was erected centuries after the event, its location relied on local tradition. But the inscription was hailed as a huge discovery – by archaeologists not involved in the dig:
Archaeologists find entreaty to St. Peter in early church by Sea of Galilee
Scripture is conflicting about the hometown of Peter the Apostle, but historian R. Steven Notley believes the case for Capernaum is a modern artifact and describes key clues that point in only one direction:
Where did Peter the apostle, disciple of Christ, really live?
Fortunately for posterity, the Byzantines routinely put inscriptions in their churches. In Hippos-Sussita, a Roman polis atop a mountain on the eastern shore of the Sea of Galilee, archaeologists found inscriptions in the so-called “Burnt Church” (because it burned down) that shed unique light on the actual Christian people of the city. These included a hitherto unknown bishop, a priest with metallurgic skills and a couple with anxiety issues:
New inscriptions in Roman city in Israel shed personal light on early Christians
Today graffiti is frowned upon, let alone when the artists deface sacred sites. Yet once matters were different, and while we 21st-century snowflakes might be appalled by 15th-century Swiss war hero Adrian von Bubenberg scribbling his name on the wall of the room where the Last Supper was purportedly held (in the building where King David’s tomb supposedly lies), back then leaving marks of pilgrimage was de rigueur:
Medieval Swiss knight left graffiti in ‘King David’s Tomb’ complex
The scriptural narratives of Jesus’ origin leave questions, some of which are addressed in the apocryphal Gospel of James. Written in the second-century text, the noncanonical text introduces Salome, a woman called in by the thunderstruck midwife who attended Mary and could not believe her eyes. Salome couldn’t believe her ears and the rest is described in the apocryphal gospel in startlingly graphic detail. Now further excavation at the cave where all this is supposed to have happened has found traces of pilgrims over centuries, including in the Muslim period:
Evidence of Christian pilgrimages found at ‘Tomb of Jesus’ midwife’ in Israel
Jesus’ baptism by John is described in no fewer than three Synoptic Gospels, which has not helped the latter-day faithful nail down the location of the site. There are two competing places, whose merits are elaborated by biblical archaeologist Prof. Shimon Gibson. Yet again, much depends on local tradition – since there is precisely zero evidence that anybody, let alone Jesus, was baptized at either place. At least al-Maghtas on the Jordanian bank of the river boasts some ancient ruins:
In the year 493 or thereabouts, a monastery began to rise in the city of Mardin in eastern Turkey. Deyrul Zafaran, i.e., the Saffron Monastery, was erected right on top of a Roman citadel, which had been erected smack on top of a temple to the sun god built a thousand years earlier. Part of what is interpreted as a temple to Shamash can be observed deep inside the building. Most of today’s monastery is modern construction, but parts of it, including some frescoes, go back over 1,500 years:
The early Christian monastery built on a sun god temple in Turkey
Israeli soldiers training in central Israel fired whatever they fired at a hill and inadvertently revealed the ruins of a 1,500-year-old Byzantine nunnery. Again:
Israeli soldiers accidentally discover Byzantine convent, again
The Bible may admonish Jews not to forget Jerusalem, but it doesn’t insist they should visit, much less settle there. So how did it become home to more than half a million Jews as well as Israel’s capital? Andrew Lawler sheds light on the contribution of archaeology to the advent of Zionism:
How 19th century Western archaeologists made Jerusalem a Zionist dream