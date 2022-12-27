Plea to St. Peter and Other Christian Archaeology Stories of 2022

“And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favor with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus” – Luke 1:30-31

Any narrative dating back almost 2,000 years is bound to have logical holes, and the story of Jesus is no exception. His very existence remains archaeologically unproven, though it was widely attested in ancient histories – including indirect references in Jewish texts such as the Talmud. Some bridge the gaps with sheer faith. Others, such as the unknown author of the second-century apocryphal Gospel of James, suggest elaboration of the narrative. But while proof of Jesus himself remains elusive, the year 2022 nonetheless brought revelations galore in the world of Christian archaeology.