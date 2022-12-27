King Solomon’s ‘Throne’ and Other Biblical Jewish Archaeology Stories of 2022

Jews take collective pride in having sustained their faith over some 2,000 years in the Diaspora, and in sharing rituals the world wide. In fact, we aren’t sure when Judaism as we think of it was born, and many of the rituals taken for granted today also began in the shadows of history. Which means we no longer know when or how. The year 2022 was rich in new theories of old finds and new finds too – including a second administrative center in Iron Age Jerusalem. Why they needed one remains a mystery. Still, at least we now know where King Herod bought his bathroom.