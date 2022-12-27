Haaretz - back to home page
King Solomon’s ‘Throne’ and Other Biblical Jewish Archaeology Stories of 2022

Ruth Schuster
ANCIENT SYNN TOppic
Jews take collective pride in having sustained their faith over some 2,000 years in the Diaspora, and in sharing rituals the world wide. In fact, we aren’t sure when Judaism as we think of it was born, and many of the rituals taken for granted today also began in the shadows of history. Which means we no longer know when or how. The year 2022 was rich in new theories of old finds and new finds too – including a second administrative center in Iron Age Jerusalem. Why they needed one remains a mystery. Still, at least we now know where King Herod bought his bathroom.

It’s a they!
Judaism is born
first pic
A mosaic at the remains of an ancient synagogue in northern Israel.

A broad review of the evidence regarding ancient Judeans, in the Holy Land and Diaspora, springs a surprise:

When did Judaism emerge? Far later than assumed, new theory suggests

When prudes attack
An unusual discovery in biblical Jerusalem
toilet
A biblical-era toilet seat (not the one from Jerusalem – that's gone missing).

Over a century ago, the fifth earl of Morley made an unusual find in ancient Jerusalem, shortly after which he was chased out of the city by angry mobs baying for his blood. And this is only the beginning of the strange story about “King Solomon’s throne”:

The strange story of ‘King Solomon’s Throne’ found in Jerusalem

Methuselah the Younger
King Solomon and the date
METHUSELAH
Methuselah, grown from a roughly 2,400-year-old seed.

And the Romans, we must not forget them in the tale of how the mysterious “Judean date” came to be:

How King Solomon and the Romans shaped the Judean date palm

Elephant in the room
Ivory paneling just like the Bible says
ivory
Ffancy ivory inlays from biblical times.

And it came to pass that beneath the Jerusalemite site formerly known as the Givati Parking Lot, in the area dubbed the “City of David,” archaeologists found fancy ivory inlays for furniture, as the Bible mentions in the context of magnificence (not necessarily of Israel):

In first, ivory panels mentioned in Bible found in Jerusalem

Fit for a king
Herod ‘the builder’ built a bathtub
QUARRY
Ayala Amir beside the wall of the quarry. Signs of quarrying-scars and cessation of quarrying are visible on the quarry’s walls and floor.

The assumption had been that the alabaster for the royal hygienic furnishings and other artifacts in Second Temple-period Judea, installed in the royal edifice of King Herod, was Egypt. Not so:

Archaeologists find unexpected source of stone for King Herod’s bathtubs

Etched in stone
When Herod’s builders got bored
stonecoresfor stoneware
Chalkstone cores dating to the Roman period, uncovered at an excavation site in the northern Israeli village of Reina, near Nazareth, in 2017.

How the notion arose that stone kitchenware cannot be befouled by unkosher eats is a good question. Another is how widely kashrut practices were really practiced in Roman Palestine and a third is – who made these things? Bonus: You may learn unexpected things about kashrut:

Stone dishes in Jewish homes: A custom that began in the Second Temple

‘In the wilderness’
The Book of Maccabees said so all along
MURABAAT
Muraba'at Cave in the Judean Desert.

Seek and ye shall find evidence that Jews did flee to the Negev desert after the abortive war between the Hasmoneans and Greeks 2,200 years ago – as described in the Book of Maccabees – and not only after the abortive rebellion by Bar Kochba in 136 C.E., as had been thought:

Israeli archaeologists find first proof that Jews fled to the Negev after failed revolt 2,200 years ago

Four mothers
Ashkenazim, not what you thought
Ashkenazi Jews DNA Medieval Germany
The site of the excavation that uncovered graves from a Jewish cemetery.

A rare genetic analysis of medieval Jewish bodies has revealed some surprises about the origins of Ashkenazim. Such as, there wasn’t one population of them. There were two:

DNA of medieval skeletons in Germany sheds light on origins of Ashkenazi Jews

Meanwhile in Baghdad
The Great Passover Controversy of the year 921
Medieval passover
Artwork of a medieval Passover.

As dissent over an arcane Hebrew calendar concept erupted in the year 921, Jews faced a potential great sin:

The time Jews couldn’t agree on the date of Passover

Assyria ascendant
‘Let not Hezekiah beguile you’
mordot arnona
The Mordot Arnona site in southeastern Jerusalem.

Some 2,700 years ago, the envassaled Kingdom of Judah administered the land from a monumental administrative center at Jerusalem’s Ramat Rahel. Now another has been found at Mordot Arnona. Why did it need two?

Discovery sheds light on ancient Jerusalem under the Assyrians

