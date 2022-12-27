King Solomon’s ‘Throne’ and Other Biblical Jewish Archaeology Stories of 2022
Jews take collective pride in having sustained their faith over some 2,000 years in the Diaspora, and in sharing rituals the world wide. In fact, we aren’t sure when Judaism as we think of it was born, and many of the rituals taken for granted today also began in the shadows of history. Which means we no longer know when or how. The year 2022 was rich in new theories of old finds and new finds too – including a second administrative center in Iron Age Jerusalem. Why they needed one remains a mystery. Still, at least we now know where King Herod bought his bathroom.
A broad review of the evidence regarding ancient Judeans, in the Holy Land and Diaspora, springs a surprise:
When did Judaism emerge? Far later than assumed, new theory suggests
Over a century ago, the fifth earl of Morley made an unusual find in ancient Jerusalem, shortly after which he was chased out of the city by angry mobs baying for his blood. And this is only the beginning of the strange story about “King Solomon’s throne”:
The strange story of ‘King Solomon’s Throne’ found in Jerusalem
And the Romans, we must not forget them in the tale of how the mysterious “Judean date” came to be:
And it came to pass that beneath the Jerusalemite site formerly known as the Givati Parking Lot, in the area dubbed the “City of David,” archaeologists found fancy ivory inlays for furniture, as the Bible mentions in the context of magnificence (not necessarily of Israel):
In first, ivory panels mentioned in Bible found in Jerusalem
The assumption had been that the alabaster for the royal hygienic furnishings and other artifacts in Second Temple-period Judea, installed in the royal edifice of King Herod, was Egypt. Not so:
Archaeologists find unexpected source of stone for King Herod’s bathtubs
How the notion arose that stone kitchenware cannot be befouled by unkosher eats is a good question. Another is how widely kashrut practices were really practiced in Roman Palestine and a third is – who made these things? Bonus: You may learn unexpected things about kashrut:
Stone dishes in Jewish homes: A custom that began in the Second Temple
Seek and ye shall find evidence that Jews did flee to the Negev desert after the abortive war between the Hasmoneans and Greeks 2,200 years ago – as described in the Book of Maccabees – and not only after the abortive rebellion by Bar Kochba in 136 C.E., as had been thought:
Israeli archaeologists find first proof that Jews fled to the Negev after failed revolt 2,200 years ago
A rare genetic analysis of medieval Jewish bodies has revealed some surprises about the origins of Ashkenazim. Such as, there wasn’t one population of them. There were two:
DNA of medieval skeletons in Germany sheds light on origins of Ashkenazi Jews
As dissent over an arcane Hebrew calendar concept erupted in the year 921, Jews faced a potential great sin:
Some 2,700 years ago, the envassaled Kingdom of Judah administered the land from a monumental administrative center at Jerusalem’s Ramat Rahel. Now another has been found at Mordot Arnona. Why did it need two?
Discovery sheds light on ancient Jerusalem under the Assyrians