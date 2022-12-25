It Was Greek Culture That Taught Us to Be Jews

The patriotic press reported last week on a sensational archaeological discovery: Proof of the Maccabean Revolt had been discovered in the Judean Desert.

On the occasion of the Hanukkah holiday, the Israel Antiquities Authority decided to report on a cache of coins that had been discovered six months earlier in the Muraba’at Cave in the West Bank. The box that was unearthed contained 15 silver coins from about 2,200 years ago that had been some buried years before the revolt of the Maccabees.

Customs that are ostensibly at the core of a Jewish way of life were created to mimic Greek culture.

It was undoubtedly impressive news. After all, up to now there had been almost no archaeological evidence of the famous revolt, which took place from 167-160 B.C.E. and is described in the Books of the Maccabees of the Apocrypha. From the antiquities authority’s announcement, one could get the impression that it was a find comparable to discoveries in the past of coins from the Great Jewish Revolt (which began in 66 C.E.), and of the period of the Bar Kochba Revolt (132-136 C.E.), bearing Jewish symbols and Hebrew slogans relating to the freedom of Zion and of Israel. But that’s not the case.

Open gallery view Coins discovered in a West Bank cave earlier this year. Some feature the likeness of the Hellenistic Egyptian ruler Ptolemy VI. Credit: Shai Halevi/Israel Antiquities

The newly discovered coins actually feature the likeness of the Hellenistic Egyptian ruler Ptolemy VI. One coin has an inscription in Aramaic, which could be an indication that its owner was Jewish. However, it doesn’t necessarily testify to Jewish sovereignty – but rather to the dominance of Hellenistic culture in the region.

This whole episode is reminiscent of a rather ironic aspect of the story of the Maccabean Revolt – the heroic uprising that became a central national myth of the Zionist movement. Every year before Hanukkah, we are reminded of the distinction between the Hellenizers and the Hasmoneans (aka, the dynasty founded by the Maccabees), the latter of whom remained faithful to Jewish tradition.

There are those who identify with the Hasmoneans and others who prefer to take the side of the Hellenizers. But actually, if the case of the Hasmonean kingdom exemplifies anything, it’s actually how imperial culture succeeds to assimilate its more zealous opponents. Sooner or later, they adopt the identity and the customs against which they had once rebelled.

Greek, to them

A short time after the Maccabean Revolt, the Hasmonean kings adopted Hellenistic Greek culture. They minted coins with Greek inscriptions, built Greek-style monuments and even adopted Greek names. I recall that back in school, when we studied the Hasmoneans, I wondered why the dynasty's rulers had Greek names such as Aristobulus and Hyrcanus. And there are streets named after them in Israel to this day.

Aristobulus I, the first king of the Hasmonean state, who died around 103 B.C.E., even added philhellene, lover of the Greeks, to his name. This fact, as was later noted by Roman-Jewish historian Flavius Josephus, is not consistent with the widespread image of the Hasmoneans fending off Greek culture.

Open gallery view A child lights a Hanukkiah this week in Jerusalem's Nachlaot neighborhood. Credit: Hadas Parush

In a beautiful poem, modern Greek poet Constantine Cavafy described Hasmonean King Alexander Yannai (Jannaeus) and Queen Alexandra as follows: “[They are] Good Jews, pure Jews, devoted Jews above all. / But, as circumstances require, / also skilled in speaking Greek, / even on familiar terms with Greeks and Hellenized monarchs – / as equals, though, let that be understood. / The work begun by the great Judas Maccabaios / and his four celebrated brothers / has indeed been concluded brilliantly" (translated by Edmund Keeley and Philip Sherrard).

Cavafy’s poem exemplifies the result of the Maccabean Revolt – and in its text, there is also a comforting message for our own era. But in fact, the Greek influence on the Hasmoneans went even deeper, relating also to Judaism itself.

In his 2017 book “The Origin of the Jews,” Steven Weitzman presents an interesting argument: Not only was the Hasmonean kingdom influenced by Hellenistic culture, but Judaism itself as we know it is the product of that same culture. According to Weitzman, the earliest archaeological finds reflecting Judaism as a way of life date to the late Hasmonean era. In that same period, for example, the institution of the mikveh (the Jewish ritual purification bath) appeared for the first time.

The earliest remains of a mikveh were found at the Hasmonean palace in Jericho; it's no accident that it is quite similar to Greek ritual baths of the same period. Even the earliest tefillin, or phylacteries, discovered belong to the Hasmonean period. Ironically, their use appears to be an imitation of a Greek custom in which a passage from Homer is placed on one’s head, because of its ostensible healing powers.

The invention of Judaism

Until the 2nd century B.C.E., the concept of Judaism wasn’t understood. Judeans or Jews were simply residents of Judea. Therefore Judaism wasn’t a distinct religious-cultural identity. The use of the term Jew, with the meaning that we are familiar with, only began in the Hasmonean period. The concept of iuaismos, Judaism, is mentioned for the first time in the Book of Maccabees. It is presented there as the antithesis of hellenismos, or "Greekness."

But in recent decades, researchers – notably Harvard Prof. Shaye Cohen, author of “The Beginnings of Jewishness” – note a connection between Hellenism and the advent of Judaism. In his work, Cohen convincingly shows that the model for the creation of a distinct Jewish identity was actually Greek culture.

Open gallery view An Israeli family light a Hanukkiah this week in Jerusalem's Nachlaot neighborhood. Credit: Hadas Parush

As in the contemporary period, in the ancient world, a person's ethnic or local identity was based on the land of their birth. But Hellenism or Greekness didn’t just involve a territorial or ethnic affinity, but rather a cultural identity that could be cultivated and adopted, for example, by acquiring Greek language and studying Greek literature at institutions such as the gymnasium.

One could be considered Greek based on one's way of life, and even if one lived in Syria or Egypt. Furthermore, the “Greeks” mentioned in the Hanukkah songs didn’t come from Greece: They were Seleucid Syrians. They were only called Greek by virtue of their association with Greek culture.

Thanks to Greek influence, this idea seeped into the Jews’ perception of themselves. Similarly, during the Hasmonean period, Judaism evolved into a cultural identity that could be adopted and disseminated. The Hasmonean rulers also disseminated Judaism – sometimes forcibly. For example, John Hyrcanus forced the Edomites to convert to Judaism, to become Edomite-Jewish. King Herod himself was Edomite-Jewish.

Therefore, it emerges that the customs that are ostensibly at the core of a Jewish way of life, including the perception of Judaism as an identity, were created to mimic Greek culture. In other words, it was Greek culture that taught us to be Jews. It was Greek culture that gave us Judaism’s complex nature – complicating our lives to this very day, by virtue of the fact that Judaism is not only an ethnic identity but also a way of life.