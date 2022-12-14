Chimps Study Suggests Unexpected Origin for Human Bipedalism

Secure in our sense of superiority, we gaze at other species from the lofty heights of our bipedal posture. Bipedalism is a defining feature of the human lineage, but our giant brains still haven’t worked out when and how this feature emerged.

Uproar recently erupted in scientific circles over the controversial identification of bipedalism in a primitive early hominin named Sahelanthropus tchadensis, who lived in North Africa 7 million years ago, very roughly the time of the split between the chimpanzee line and our own. It seems oddly right and proper that latter-day chimps are now casting new light on this most human of traits.

And how did chimpanzees achieve that? By exhibiting behavior that does not fit the paradigm about the origin of bipedalism, Rhianna Drummond-Clarke of the University of Kent, Canterbury; Alex Piel of University College London and colleagues write in Science Advances. The study is small and narrow, but its implications are fascinating.

Adult male chimpanzee standing up amid branches Credit: Rhianna Drummond-Clarke

Once there was forest

So far, the thinking has been that bipedalism was an adaptation to the retreat of the African forests and expansion of the savanna ecology between the late Miocene and early Pliocene – around 10 to 3 million years ago – but this statement takes some unpacking.

Over those millions of years, swathes of Africa’s forests, i.e., rather densely packed trees, were being replaced. It is a mistake to envision dense jungle becoming vast grassy fields, going by paleoenvironmental reconstructions, and the team stresses that, instead, the forests were replaced by "wooded habitats with a grassy understory."

It is true that today’s apes, including the chimps, mostly dwell in tropical forests, but there could be several reasons for that – one being that over the eons, maybe we put paid to all the rest; plausibly apes thronged other habitats, too, but they are gone and left no evidence behind.

Open gallery view A chimpanzee walking through the savannah in Fongoli, Senegal. Credit: Frans Lanting / Mint Images / AFP

Open gallery view Chimpanzees in the Taï National Park in the Ivory Coast vocalize with another group nearby. Credit: Liran Samuni / Taï Chimpanzee Project

In any case, the tropical African forest was not the exclusive stamping ground of early hominins like Tchandensis 7 million years ago, or Orrorin 6 million years ago, or Ardepithecus from 5.8 to 4.4 million years ago, or the Australopithecines who lived from 4.2 to 2.9 million years ago.

All this lot would have lived in what the scientists call “savanna-mosaic" habitats with lots of lovely trees, and wetlands and grassy plains, but not tropical forest. So the thinking has been that the hominins would have evolved away from lurking in the trees and towards foraging on the ground and walking about as the forests shrank. And running. No question, the food sources in savanna-mosaics would have been temporally and spatially sporadic compared with the tropical forest. And then there is the predation risk – we can be susceptible to predators in trees, but the likes of hyenas, wild dogs and large puddy-tats would have been at a whole other level.

A few caveats before we get to the revelation of the chimpanzee. We do not know which of the fossil human variants and hominins are directly in our line. We cannot say whether australopithecus, let alone earlier hominins, were ancestral to us.

There were multiple species of australopithecines – a small animal about the size of a chimp with a brain only a tad larger than that of said ape, and it clearly still enjoyed the arboreal life as well as terrestrial mobility. There is even a theory that australopithecine afarensis kiddies retained ape-like feet to facilitate hiding from predators in the treetops – this was deduced from the incredibly rare discovery of a fossil australopith child’s foot. If the baby had survived into australopithecine adulthood, the assumption goes, then its primitive chimp-like foot would have developed into the walking kind.

Open gallery view Australopithecus afarensis, one of our most ancient, if not photogenic, ancestors. Credit: Procy / Shutterstock.com

That is not a specious suggestion – babies are still born with primitive reflexes, such as the rooting-around-for-the-nipple reflex, for instance, or the Moro startle reflex, that typically disappear as we grow up. When they do not, they are considered to be a disorder. So it is not unthinkable for a hominin to be born with monkeyish feet that mature into more human-type feet.

It is also plausible for one lineage to develop bipedalism (thinking of you, Tchadensis) while another continues the arboreal life. A study in South Africa concluded that an early australopithecine in that region lived eons before a Robustus that lived half in the trees.

Open gallery view A female chimp with a baby on her back, descending from the canopy into the long grass in Issa. Credit: Rhianna C. Drummond-Clarke

Trailblazing in Tanzania

Okay. Now, the great apes can and will get up and walk on their hind legs, but they run quadrupedally. They cannot run on two legs. We can. It is already abundantly clear that we have no idea who we come from, let alone when that ancestor’s ancestors got to its feet. Now, enter the observation of positional behavior and terrestriality in a savanna-mosaic community of 15 chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes schweinfurthii) living in the Issa Valley of Tanzania, whose behavior does not support the paradigm.

This is the thing. These apes do not live in a tropical forest. They live in exactly the type of mosaic scenario in which bipedalism was thought to have evolved. Issa Valley consists of a mosaic of miombo woodland (a broad term encompassing tropical and subtropical Central African grasslands, savannahs and shrublands) with strips of evergreen forest and lush areas.

Thus, the chimpanzees of Issa, the team writes, are beautifully positioned to test the purported “savannah effect” on chimpanzee positional behavior, comparing them with their forest-dwelling friends elsewhere in Africa and seeing how the individual chimps adjusted their positional behavior across different types of vegetation. They offer an opportunity to observe ecological drivers of bipedalism that cannot be addressed via the fossil record alone, the researchers explain.

Open gallery view An adult male chimpanzee walks upright to navigate flexible branches in the open canopy, characteristic of the Issa Valley savanna-mosaic habitat. Credit: Rhianna C. Drummond-Clarke

So, observed over 15 months, does open habitat catalyze terrestriality and greater bipedalism? Meaning, when crossing grassland, did the chimps exhibit a greater propensity to walk?

No. They did not.

“As expected, chimpanzees spent more time engaging in locomotion when in an open habitat” – but, they qualify, confounding expectations, the proportion of locomotor time the apes spent walking did not increase with the openness of the habitat. If anything, the locomotory habits of the Issa chimps were pretty much like that of their cousins in densely forested Kibale.

Open gallery view Two adult males look out across dry woodland vegetation, characteristic of the Issa Valley savanna-mosaic habitat where these chimpanzees live. Credit: Rhianna C. Drummond-Clarke

We may infer, the team suggests, that trees remained an essential component of the hominin adaptive niche, and that bipedalism evolved not on the ground as one would assume, but in the arboreal context, possibly driven by foraging strategy. Because, in contrast to anticipation, the team observed slightly more bipedality among the apes when they were in dense rather than open vegetation; not a statistically significant difference, but still. At the end of the day, vegetation or not, the Issa chimps rarely walked on two feet, less than 1 percent of the time, and spent more than 80 percent of their time in trees, the team adds.

There’s plenty of other indirect evidence suggesting a strong arboreal component in hominin ecology – all those hominins listed above, from the mysterious tchadensis to australopiths, have morphological features considered advantageous for arboreal locomotion (think, swinging from branch to branch) such as long arms, mobile shoulders, appropriate wrist joints and more.

For those features to persist so reliably throughout millions of years of evolution, they would have been selected for. Even the strange Homo naledi in South Africa (which is suspected by some of burying its dead), and the oddest of the lot, the wee Homo floresiensis (A.K.A. the hobbit) of Indonesia, exhibit these features. Arms meant to swing from trees weren’t some vestigial remnant, like the tailbone we retain to this day. They had purpose.

So what have we? A small paleoanthropological study on chimpanzee locomotory habits in one spot in East Africa isn’t a game-changer, but it is a lovely new piece in the puzzle creating the ultimate picture of our past. We evolved walking in the trees, and only then exapted it to the terrestrial domain, the study seems to suggest. Strange, but is that really any more astonishing than the discovery that we contain genes from other species, or that some jellyfish evolved backwards to become microscopic parasites in shrews of all places, that bats talk in death-metal tones or that fruit flies have mind-blowing orgasms? It’s a strange world.