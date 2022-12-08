The Israel Antiquities Authority revealed on Thursday a lead sling bullet from the Hellenistic period, with a Greek inscription vowing victory in battle.

The 2,200-year-old bullet, is 4.4 centimeters in length. It was excavated in Yavne and contains the inscription “Victory of Heracles and Hauronas,” demonstrating that the practice of emblazoned ammunition containing slogans and threats intended for an enemy is not an exclusively modern-day practice.

“It’s not impossible that the bullet is related to the conflict between the Greeks and the Hasmoneans,” Pablo Betzer and Dr. Daniel Varga, the directors of the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said in a statement.

Betzer said bullets like these “provide concrete evidence that a huge battle occurred here during this period.” Yavne was an ally of the Greeks at the time of the Hasmonean rebellion in the second century BCE against the rule of the Seleucid Empire ruled by Antiochus IV Epiphanes and therefore a natural target for the Jewish rebels.

Open gallery view The site in Yavne where the bullet was found Credit: Asaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority

The bullet was meant to be launched from a kind of slingshot. It was uncovered last year during digs conducted by the IAA in Yavne, which in Greco-Roman times was known as Jamnia. The use of the name Heracles (in Roman Hercules), the son of Zeus, implies the inscription was intended as a victory message. Hauronas – who in the Middle East was called Horon or Hauron, and among other things, is the origin of the name of the Beit Horon settlement in the West Bank – is a Canaanite god.

Hauronas can be both a source of harm or benefit, so invoking his name could have been used to cause or prevent harm. Among other things, inscriptions calling on him to smash the heads of the king’s enemies have been found. He is also associated with protection against snake bites and was believed to have magical powers.

“The pair of gods Hauron and Heracles were considered the divine patrons of Yavne during the Hellenistic period,” says Prof. Yulia Ustinova from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, who deciphered the inscription. “The announcement of the imminent victory of Heracles and Hauron was not a call addressed to the deities, but a threat directed towards adversaries.” She called it “an extremely rare find.”

The inscription on a sling bullet is the first archaeological evidence found on site in Yavne of the city's two guardians, she said, adding that until now, the pair was only known from an inscription found on the Greek island of Delos.

Open gallery view The names of two deities inscribed on an ancient Greek bullet found in Yavne Credit: Dafna Gazit/ Israel Antiquties Authority

“Lead sling bullets are known in the ancient world beginning in the fifth century BCE, but in Israel few individual sling bullets were found containing inscriptions. The inscriptions convey a unifying rallying cry for the warriors with the aim of raising their spirits, scaring the enemy, or a call intended to magically energize the sling bullet itself,” said Ustinova.

In Israel bullets with inscriptions have been found from the second century BCE at Tel Tanninim near Caesarea and in Dor near Zichron Yaakov. The Dor bullet contains the inscription “Tryphon’s victory,” a reference to a Seleucid ruler.

Open gallery view The archeological dig in Yavne where the bullet was excavated Credit: Emil Aljem/ Israel Antiquites Authority

The custom of inscribing messages or slogans on ammunition has survived till this day. During the Second World War, American troops painted “Happy holiday Hitler” on bombs being dropped on German targets at Easter time. In 2001, after the attack on the World Trade Center, U.S. troops put messages on bombs intended for Osama Bin Laden. In 2015, images appeared on social media of bombs that French soldiers had fired at ISIS targets in Syria inscribed with the words “From Paris with love." A year later, Israel was the recipient of a message of that kind when Tehran trial-launched ballistic missiles with “Israel must be obliterated” written on them in Hebrew.

“One can only imagine what that warrior who held the sling bullet 2,200 years ago thought and felt, as he held onto the hope of divine salvation,” said Eli Escusido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The full story of the sling bullet will be presented next Tuesday in a seminar on “Yavne and its Secrets,” to be held at the Yavne Culture Hall and open to the public free of charge.