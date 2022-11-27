Neolithic Site in Ukraine Reveals Early Settlers Ate Porridge With a Special Ingredient

As the agricultural revolution arrived in Eastern Europe some 8,000 years ago, whether by migration or diffusion, Neolithic societies emerged like mushrooms after the rain. One of these was the extraordinary Cucuteni-Trypillian culture, which flourished in Moldova, and parts of Ukraine and Romania, between 7,000 to 5,000 years ago, grosso modo.

Now excavation at a site discovered in 2022, directed by Taras Tkachuk, head of the National Reserve archaeological department and one of the leading scholars on the Cucuteni-Trypillian, reveals that the pioneers of this culture ventured west far earlier than has been thought.

The Cucuteni-Trypillian was a Stone Age culture first discovered in the late 19th century simultaneously in the village of Cucuteni in Romania and the village of Trypillia near Kyiv, Ukraine. Over years of research, the scholars concluded they were dealing with a single sprawling culture, hence the name: Cucuteni–Trypillian.

Open gallery view Ancient ceramic vessel, Trypillian culture, about 6,000 years old Credit: Oleksandrum / Shutterstock.com

Giant settlements and strange figurines

The Cucuteni-Trypillian was a sedentary society, subsisting on farming and pasture. They settled on valley floors and along the banks of the rivers Dniester in Ukraine, Siret in Romania and Prut on the Romanian and Moldovan border in rectangular houses, built of wood and caulked with mud.

Along the river banks, the homes were typically arranged in a semi-circle; in valleys, settlements were circular, built around an open field in the center. The settlements and the houses themselves were typically surrounded by ditches.

The Cucuteni-Trypillian are associated with pottery featuring incised lines and circular and cylindrical patterns, often coloured with red paint, and also, zoomorphic and anthropomorphic figurines made out of clay, male and female, sometimes naked, are frequent in their assemblages.

These figurines are an interesting topic in itself, Tkachuk explained. They are highly variable in form, with some having only one leg, others one eye and some having four eyes. Perhaps they represent various deities and spirits, he suggests.

Open gallery view An anthropomorphic figurine head, characteristic of early Trypillian sites, made of clay from Zalukva. Found in 2022 Credit: Taras Tkachuk

The insight into the culture's spread is based on pottery classification, a common tool for relative dating in archaeology. On this basis, researchers divided the Cucuteni-Trypillian culture into three main stages: early, middle and late.

During its peak in the fourth millennium B.C.E., the middle stage, most of the Cucuteni-Trypillian lived in small settlements, as was the norm at the time. But they were also responsible for building the largest settlements known in Neolithic Europe, immensely bigger than anywhere else in the Old World. Single settlements may have contained as many as 2000 to 3,000 houses inhabited by as many as 25,000 people on average, some scholars estimate, though others think they may have housed as many as 40,000.

Despite their gargantuan size, archaeologists do not classify these mega-settlements as cities because no evidence has been found of social structure, large public buildings, or writing, explains Tkachuk. No one knows what drove them to build these mega-sites: it’s an enigma waiting to be solved, he adds.

Open gallery view Female clay figurine associated with Trypillian culture Credit: Vasyl Rohan / Shutterstock.com

The wetlands of Ukraine

Back to their origins. The thinking had been that the Cucuteni-Trypillian culture developed from local early Neolithic cultures in the areas of the Rivers Siret and Prut in northeastern Romania and Moldova, and spread to Western Ukraine only towards the late fifth millennium B.C.E. Now, new excavations at the Ancient Halych National Park near Lviv suggest they arrived hundreds of years earlier, around 6,500 years ago.

It was a surprise, Tkachuk says. And it could affect future research about this enigmatic culture.

When a date of a phenomenon or culture changes, it creates a chain of new evaluations of previous conclusions and paradigms. For example, it might affect paradigms on relations between different cultures, events, economies, and the reasons behind the movement of one culture; hence, dating is vital to archaeological and historical research.

Open gallery view The Halych Castle tower in the background Credit: Taras Tkachuk

The Ancient Halych park features forest trails, wetlands, meadow–steppe, and wildlife. The park experience is based on the ancient city, which goes back to medieval times, but the occupation of the surrounding territories goes back to prehistory. Settlements have been found going back to the Neolithic, says Tkachuk.

And in 2009 and then in 2022, among the archaeological sites identified there were ones that turned out to be associated with early Cucuteni-Trypillian culture.

Tales of the trash pit

Before the finds in Halych, scholars considered that the Trypillians only spread to Western Ukraine around 6,200 years ago. But a site he discovered in the village of Kozyn in 2009 was the first clue that the timeline was off, says Tkachuk.

He and the team discovered a semi-dugout house destroyed by fire, after which it was turned into a trash pit, where the locals tossed broken tools and pottery.

Garbage for some is a gold mine to archaeologists. The excavators found over two hundred cooking pots and tableware decorated with incised lines and spirals, some coloured with red paint; fragments of female figurines; and flint tools such as scrapers, flakes, axes, and grindstones.

Open gallery view Flint tools from Zalukva, found in 2022 Credit: Taras Tkachuk

Open gallery view Early Trypillian pottery Credit: Taras Tkachuk

But the most important finds were fragments of imported pottery characteristic of neighboring cultures. The dates of these pieces have been nailed down to about 6,750 to 6,400 years ago.

When the dating of a given type of pottery is known and verified, its existence elsewhere can be used for dating, which is what was done here.

Thus Tkachuk and the team could date the garbage pit and the house in Kozyn to the middle of the 5th millennium B.C.E, meaning at least 300 years earlier than the Trypillians were thought to have arrived.

Open gallery view Early Trypillian pottery Credit: Taras Tkachuk

But you don’t establish a new theory just on one site. Thirteen years later, another early Trypillian site was found in the village of Zalukva, within the same National Park.

Happily, at Zalukva the team found another garbage pit. Inside they found pottery fragments, a head of an anthropomorphic figurine of a type known from other early Trypillian sites, flint tools, an animal horn and stone mortars.

The pottery found within was the same type as in Kozyn and other early Trypillian sites.

These two sites are the earliest examples of this culture in Western Ukraine, Tkachuk explained. If the finds at Kozyn hinted that these people were here earlier than previously thought, around 6500 years ago, then Zalukva showed it wasn’t just a sporadic event but a more considerable migration, Tkachuk added.

The artifacts are still undergoing cleaning, tagging and restoration, Tkachuk says.And now for dessert.

Open gallery view A structure from a later period excavated in Zalukva Credit: Taras Tkachuk

Porridge, à la Neolithic

At both of the early Cucuteni-Trypillian sites, the archaeologists found mortars for pounding grain. It’s early days into studying them to say which types of grains they used.

But Tkachuk says that whatever grain it was, grinding using these stones wouldn’t result in a fine flour. At most, they could crush the seeds and use them for cooking porridge – with an extra ingredient. Inevitably small pieces of stone would mix with the grain and end up in the porridge.

Sadly for posterity, early Trypillian burials and human remains have yet to be found, which is another enigma concerning the earliest stages of this culture, making it difficult to learn how eating rock with their food affected the Trypillians’ health, if it did. And if it did, it did so in good company.

Open gallery view Grinding stone found in Zalukva Credit: Taras Tkachuk

Extensive research in other contexts reveals that small stones in foods were a thing during the dawn of agriculture. In Poland, archaeologists found indications that small stones in the food eroded the people’s teeth. Analysis of skeletons in Israel from the prehistoric Natufian and Neolithic periods also revealed extensive tooth wear, which might have been caused by eating fibrous food – and bits of stone in their food.

But all good things come to an end.

In the early third millennium B.C.E, the Cucuteni-Trypillian culture disappeared and was replaced by other ones, amongst them the Yamnaya, migrants from the steppes who may have been, some think, the first incursion of Indo-Europeans into Europe from central Asia. Perhaps the Cucuteni-Trypillians were overcome by the Indo-European people, as scholars such as Marija Gimbutas suggested; perhaps they assimilated with the newcomers, and their unique hallmarks disappeared. This is another enigma just waiting to be solved.