Cats Trash Theory That They Followed First Farmers to Europe

Where did cats come from? In the beginning there was the Near Eastern wildcat, that’s where. All housecats today descend from Felis silvestris lybica, aka the African wildcat, studies have shown.

The burning question of the day is when and how cats reached central Europe specifically, and Poland in particular. Inquiring cat freaks want to know, and now a new paper published Wednesday in Antiquity by Danijela Popović of the University of Warsaw and colleagues sheds light on that. They debunk the theory that the African cat only reached Europe from the Near East by tagging along with migrating early farmers. Not so: cats got there first.

The new study also confirms the origin of the cats now gracing millions of households worldwide as Felis silvestris lybica – a small, sand-colored stripy feline. If one was sitting on your desk, you’d think it was a tabby.

Unlike the dog and the goat, the cow and the chicken, the cat never was domesticated per se – if by that we mean people capturing the wild type in antiquity and selecting characteristics for breeding that wound up causing change in the species. Domestic sheep are short-legged, woolly, walking muffins compared with their rangy, tough mouflon ancestor. And the less said about the transition from wolf to Pomeranian, the better.

Cats have undergone some changes in the last thousands of years, perhaps including the range of coat coloration, but are practically indistinguishable from their wild ancestors.

That said, it seems cats were domesticated, or domesticated us, or in any case warily entered the human story with the Neolithic Revolution in the Near East around 10,000 years ago, Popović and the team confirm.

There is evidence of the felicitous addition of Felidae to early homes in Cyprus around 9,500 years ago: a human buried with a cat. The cat or its ancestors had to have been brought by a human sailing a boat because Cyprus has been separated from the mainland for millions of years.

Popović supports the theory that the first purposeful cat-human encounter was in the early Neolithic, at two main centers of let’s-call-it domestication: in the Near East about 10,000 years ago; and in Egypt, date uncertain.

Separate work shows that farming first merged in southern Turkey about 10,000 years ago (and separately elsewhere). As these first farmers emerged, so did surpluses, and that attracted the house mouse – which in turn attracted cats, Popović explains. And thusly cats started to live in the proximity of, and to tolerate, humans, and we began to tolerate them too.

Open gallery view Cat with Kittens, ca. 664-30 B.C.E. or later. Bronze, wood. Credit: Late Period-Ptolemaic Period Egypt/Brooklyn Museum

Opportunity knocks

We didn’t breed cats into new, more docile forms as we did the dog. But plausibly the cats squatting on our keyboards stemmed from relatively tolerant ancestors who could stand our horrible presence. “It’s not in cats’ nature to be near humans, but opportunity beckoned,” Popović observed. “People tolerated the cats, the cats tolerated the people and at first they would live outside, but finally they moved in.”

Moved in? In ancient Egypt, the jewel-eyed animals were regarded as beneficial companions and even, at some stages, would become revered. A tomb dating to almost 4,000 years ago shows a North African wildcat – by that point presumably a “domestic cat” – eating a fish. By it are two human feet and since neither are aimed at the cat, one may imagine that the cat was given a succulent meal.

Open gallery view A cat eating a fish under a table. Credit: Matthias Seidel, Abdel Ghaffar Shedid

Open gallery view The sarcophagus of the cat of the Egyptian Crown Prince Thutmose, the eldest son of Amenhotep III and Queen Tiye. Credit: Larazoni

This is a good place to note that the house mouse apparently did spread with the prehistoric emergence of farming.

Back to the point: cats evidently didn’t spread to central Europe with early farmers from the Near East; they got there first. Earlier work in 2016 had shown cats in Poland during the Roman period. Well and good. But now the new study, based on palaeogenetics (analysis of ancient mitochondrial and nuclear DNA), zooarchaeology and radiocarbon dating of remains of about 200 cats, shows African-type wildcats present in Poland in the early Neolithic 8,000 years ago.

Open gallery view Two cats in a Czech village. But how did they get to central Europe? Credit: DAVID W CERNY / REUTERS

This is centuries before farming techniques reached Poland, and around 1,500 years earlier than had been thought – which indicates the felid migration into central Europe was more complicated than had been understood, the team says.

Maybe they spread in with early traders, not farmers. But another possibility is that we misunderstood their range. Yes, there is a European wildcat, but it could be that the natural range of the “North African”/“Near Eastern” wildcat included prehistoric central Europe as well.

We also note that domestic cats that descended from this African cat can and do interbreed with the European wildcat, which poses a risk to the distinctiveness of said wildcat, experts have observed.

Open gallery view A map showing ancient feline migration. Credit: Antiquity Publications Ltd

“But the wildest of all the wild animals was the Cat. He walked by himself, and all places were alike to him” – Rudyard Kipling talking tosh, 1902

In any case, the bottom line is that based on the genetics, cats spread from the Near East on foot and on human-boat to Europe and, later, onward to conquer the rest of the world. Kipling may have been hypnotized by “The Cat Who Walked by Himself,” but during the Roman period cats walked with the legions, spreading to new territories in Europe, Popović contends.

Cats were taken on board Roman ships whether because of their charms or because of their rodent-hunting capacities. Some legions honored cats as mascots and evidence of the respect and affection the Romans felt for the felines is legion too: in inscriptions, mosaics, burials and their very name (with some adding “Felicula” or “Cattus” to their appellations).

As for morphology, breeding and manipulation, that had not been a hallmark of human-cat relations until the 19th century, when “breeds” began to become the rage – as was recently demonstrated by a paper by Dr. Heidi Anderson and as confirmed by Popović. Cats are what they were, despite breeders’ efforts to create variants with longer fur, no fur at all, curly fur, pug face, elongated snouts and so on.

Open gallery view A Cypriot cat enjoying the Limassol Medieval Castle by night. Credit: CitrusFlowerTalk

Even so, Popović and colleagues say that based on the morphometric analysis of the long-deceased Polish cats, and a study by others on ancient Danish cats – the animals seem to have shrunk (a little) in size from the Neolithic to the medieval period. Rather than as a result of breeding for smaller cats, that could be a natural adaptation to human conditions, she suggests.

More work needs to be done on the interface between the Near Eastern and the rather larger European wildcats, which did not by the way diminish in size between the Neolithic and Mesolithic, the paper says. Roman cats also seem to have been a tad larger than today’s moggies.

In modern Israel, the land is thronged with cats, and the nation is divided between people who love and feed the “street cats” and people who loathe people who feed street cats. Where once blue-eyed Siamese had been fashionable and then flat-faced faux Persians, today the masses seem more enamored of the mutt, and there are only two things to say.

First, the legend that cats were brought to Israel by the British is nonsense. Second, Israeli cats today look exactly like the cats created by Egyptian artisans thousands of years ago. They have not changed, and as Anderson told Haaretz some moons ago, why should they? They are perfect as they are.