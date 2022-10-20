In the year 1466, a Swiss knight named Adrian von Bubenberg made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, in keeping with the best Christian practice at the time, and left his mark. Or maybe his son of the same name did a few decades later.

In any case, more than five centuries after the event, Israeli archaeologists armed with cutting-edge technology have found the van Bubenberg name and heraldic emblem scribbled in charcoal on a wall in the room purported to be where Jesus’ Last Supper was held – which is part of the complex that tradition holds to be King David’s tomb.

Open gallery view The inscription and family emblem of Adrian von Bubenberg in the "Holy Complex" on Mount Zion Credit: שי הלוי / רשות העת�

In fact, his efforts were not lonely. The von Bubenberg name and family emblem were among more than 40 inscriptions in an assortment of languages, newly discerned on the walls of the ostensible Last Supper room over the tomb, says Michael Chernin of the Israel Antiquities Authority, who surveyed the site together with Shai Halevy, also of the IAA. Their finds were presented Wednesday at a joint conference of the IAA, the Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University.

The marks were all made by Christian and Muslim pilgrims to Jerusalem in the 14th and 15th centuries, the Mamluk period, Chernin says. We know this because out of the 40-plus markings, seven bear dates – and in some of the other cases the archaeologists can identify the name from the historic records, he explains.

Many also drew their family emblems. But of the lot, the most prominent to be identified so far was von Bubenberg.

“He is the most well-known of the personalities [named] there,” Chernin says, stressing that it wouldn’t have occurred to the pilgrims that they were vandalizing a sacred site. It was more that they had slogged all the way from Europe or wherever to the Holy Land and wanted to leave a material sign of their devotion. Writing one’s name on the wall of nothing less than what was thought to be the tomb of King David, or the room of Jesus’ Last Supper, was accepted practice.

So who was Adrian von Bubenberg? The records indicate that he was an army officer when making the pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 1466, which is when he was knighted. Following that voyage, he served, albeit intermittently, as mayor of the Swiss city of Bern.

Ten years after his Jerusalem trip, according to the records, he was appointed commander of the Swiss confederate forces defending the already-by-then-ancient town of Murten, which was the subject of serial struggles for control over centuries. Von Bubenberg held the fortified town firm against an attack by Duke Charles “the Bold” (aka “the Rash”) of Burgundy, in what is known as the Battle of Morat. He ultimately helped vanquish the enemy, squashing its forces like a bug.

Open gallery view Battle of Murten (aka or Morat), 1893, Louis Braun Credit: Zeitgenössisches Gemälde

Open gallery view Medieval city walls of Murten Credit: Hofec

The crushing victory is still celebrated every year on June 22, and von Bubenberg himself is fondly remembered as an icon of battle and knightly virtue.

Now, more than five centuries later, Chernin and Halevi can read his graffiti in the King David Tomb Complex on Mount Zion, thanks to technologies the IAA developed in order to research the Dead Sea scrolls.

“These technologies, using multispectral photography – different wavelengths invisible to the human eye – bring to light inscriptions that have faded and have been erased over the years,” the IAA explains, even shedding light on their authorship.

It isn’t King David’s tomb –the king’s very existence is debated, let alone where his remains may have been laid to rest. The tomb complex itself was built in the Crusader and/or Mamluk periods, apparently in the late 12th century, atop older ruins from the Roman period. The faith that this is where David was buried, and that the Last Supper took place here, is based on local tradition from roughly the 10th century, not on any finds, Chernin says.

In any case, during the Mamluk period (between the years 1332 to 1551), the complex was owned by the Catholic Order of Franciscans, Chernin adds. “The building served as a monastery and a hostel for the Western pilgrims, who left their mark on the walls.”

Come the year 1524 it was converted into a mosque, which survived until 1948. At that point, it was closed down and passed to the management of the Israeli Religious Services Ministry, Chernin says.

As for von Bubenberg, the sheer immensity of the victory with him in command nailed down the reputation of the Swiss as terrifying fighters, which helped deter invaders for generations to come, and to this very day. He died in 1479 and was buried in a place of honor in the very Cathedral of Bern itself, by which a statue to him was erected in the late 19th century.

Open gallery view Statue to Adrian von Bubenberg, Hirschengraben, Bern, Switzerland, installed in 1897 Credit: Mike Lehmann / Mike Switzerland

The IAA qualifies that it cannot be stated whether the medieval graffiti in the Last Supper room is actually that of the great knight himself or of his child Adrian von Bubenberg Jr., who also made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem in the late 15th century. A drawing of his illustrious father sitting on a horse was made by the historian Diebold Schilling the Elder (circa 1445-1485), who wrote of the father’s derring-do in his chronicle of Great Burgundy, whose greatness the father had helped to ruin.