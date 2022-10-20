Haaretz - back to home page
The Groundbreaking Work of Arab Archeologists in Israel

Over the years, Arabs who sought to work as archaeologists were looked on with suspicion by Jews and Arabs alike. Haaretz speaks with pioneers in the field about their challenges and achievements

מרואיינים
Credit: Rami Shllush and Gil Eliahu
Nir Hasson
Nir Hasson
Walid Atrash at Beit She'an National Park.Credit: Gil Elahu
Kamil Sari, director of the Israel Antiquity Authority's Northern District.Credit: Rami Shllush
Amani Abu Hamid, an excavator and researcher in the Northern District.Credit: Rami Shllush
Archeologist Radwan Badihi.Credit: Rami Shllush
Hamoudi Khalaily holds a mud spoon found in an excavation.Credit: Olivier Fitoussi
Rabia Hamisa at Mi'ilya.Credit: Gil Eliahu
An ancient wine press found under a restaurant in Mi'ilya.Credit: Gil Eliahu
The remnants of a Crusader fortress in Mi'ilya.Credit: Gil Eliahu

