Ancient DNA Provides First Insights Into Neanderthal Family

Surely, Neanderthals knew love. They knew community.

Archaeology can only tell us so much about this human variant. We can find their tools and make inferences about their skills. We can find artifacts that suggest symbolic thinking and culture. We think they can swim. Genetic studies have shown they were close enough for humans and Neanderthals to interbreed. Technically, that is: the nature of the interaction remains a mystery.

We still don’t know about the nature of our inter-species interaction but now a new paper in Nature, may cast light for the first time on their community. The study covers 11 Neanderthals all found in a single place in Siberia: Chagyrskaya Cave.

For about 8,000 years, Neanderthals were using Chagyrskaya, in the Altai Mountains, as a seasonal hunting camp where they would dine on bison, reindeer, the Siberian ibex, long-legged wild sheep and other animals. Now the summation of analyzing 11 Neanderthals found in Chagyrskaya has provided a unique image of Neanderthal social organization – dare we say, a snapshot of family life.

True, occupation of the cave was over thousands of years, but some of the Chagyrskaya Neanderthals were related and presumably lived contemporaneously, say Laurits Skov of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Svante Pääbo (ditto), who just won the 2022 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine based on his work on paleogenetics, and colleagues, in the largest known genetic study of Neanderthals reported to date.

Chagyrskaya Cave Credit: Tbviola

They also report on two more Neanderthals found in nearby Okladnikov Cave (total: 13), but they didn’t belong to the same community, it appears. The Okladnikov Neanderthals were not related to one another, nor to anybody in Chagyrskaya, though the two groups may have interacted over the millennia.

Who was identified in Chagyrskaya? A father, his teenage daughter and a maternal relative of the father; a male and female who were second-degree relatives (sharing about 25 percent of their DNA) and who may have shared a grandmother.

The results of the 11 Chagyrskaya Neanderthals support the view that Neanderthals lived in small groups, the researchers say. All 11 of the Chagyrskaya Neanderthals belonged to the same community, the researchers concluded.

They also show hallmarks of inbreeding, which also supports previous research. Yet they may have taken steps to prevent that; the analysis indicates that the Neanderthals may have been practicing patrilocality, aka female exogamy, in which males stick to the homestead and females leave the clan to “marry.” How far the ladies may have gone is another matter.

Okladnikov Cave Credit: 08grig

It bears stressing that the Chagyrskayans existed late in the Neanderthal day, meaning extinction was looming, which casts on their rarity. In any case, the finds may not bear on Neanderthals elsewhere or living in earlier times.

In fact, a 2016 paper describing the sequencing of a female from that cave explains that “a Neanderthal from Europe, a Denisovan from the Altai Mountains and ancient modern humans” apparently lived in somewhat bigger groups.

Kissing cousins

Over time, archaeologists have found a wealth of tools – about 90,000 of them in Chagyrskaya Cave – from about 59,000 to 51,000 years ago. But the cave was relatively small and cramped, and may not have been occupied full-time but served as a sort of hunting camp, say the authors. Archaeologists have found a lot of bison and other animal bones in the cave. Bisons do not typically inhabit caves, hence the thinking that the Neanderthals were hunting the herbivores and eating them in comfort in the cave.

How can ancient DNA enlighten us on potential group size? It starts with identifying long stretches of homozygosity – meaning, mother and father passed down long stretches of identical DNA, which in turn suggests mother and father are related. The Chagyrskaya Neanderthals all had long sections of homozygosity.

How now brown cow and relatively enormous contemporary Siberian bison Credit: LightField Studios/Shutterstock

“Long segments of homozygosity (greater than 10 centimorgan) in an individual imply that their parents shared a very recent common ancestor around 10 generations ago and were, therefore, probably part of a small community,” the authors explain. Centimorgan, or cM, is a unit measuring genetic linkage.

So either their parents were kissing cousins – or, they were all kissing cousins. These Neanderthals could have been part of a consistently small local group where, after time, everybody is basically related. For them to be a small group of related Neanderthals, one would expect to find homozygosity (identical segments) in them all. And so it was.

In fact, the degree of homozygosity in Chagyrskayans reminded the team of mountain gorillas, an acutely endangered vegetarian ape that lives in groups of four to 20. The team mercifully adds that intercourse between second-degree-related gorillas is rare.

Inbreeding is a scenario long postulated for Neanderthals, especially as they neared extinction and became rare, or even rarer. Some even suspect inbreeding contributed to their extinction by lowering their fitness, based on the Allee effect: a correlation between population size or density and the mean individual fitness of a population or species.

Theoretically, the smaller the population, the lesser the genetic diversity, the lesser the genetic range is enabling some members of the population to cope when the environment hits the fan.

A study in PLOS One even suggested that “even if they had been identical to modern humans in their cognitive, social and cultural traits, and even in the absence of inter-specific competition, Neanderthals faced a considerable risk of extinction” precisely because their groups were small.

A piece of Neanderthal jaw found in Chagyrskaya Credit: Thilo Parg

Anyway, the Neanderthals may have declined below a minimum viable population threshold, though some suspect that throughout the hundreds of thousands of years that they dwelled in Eurasia, they were always rather scarce. Now the new study supports the contention that they lived in small groups.

But maybe even then, it took more than a village. The authors determined that the genetic diversity of the male Y chromosomes was significantly lesser than the genetic diversity in the mitochondrial DNA, which stems solely from the mother. This indicates that the males stayed put while females left to pair with males in a different community.

All told, their data suggests that Chagyrskaya had a community size of 20 and that at least 60 percent of the ladies hailed from another community, the researchers say.

Neanderthal foreign relations

It isn’t a huge shocker that the Neanderthals lived in families. It is more surprising to learn that while all 13 of the Neanderthals, from Chagyrskaya and Okladnikov, descended from the late Neanderthal expansion from eastern Europe into Siberia – not so the Neanderthals in Denisova Cave, which lies a mere 106 kilometers (66 miles) away. They had different roots, the researchers say, based on research in recent years. They even had different toolsets.

Denisova Cave is where co-author Pääbo and others discovered the existence of a previously unknown species: the Denisovans.

Denisova Cave was occupied for at least a quarter-million years and evidently sometimes housed Neanderthals and Denisovans together (and, later, modern humans too). The first occupants were Denisovans, then came Neanderthals. At some point (90,000 years ago), merry was made and a half-Denisovan, half-Neanderthal girl ensued. Later, modern humans would also live in Denisova Cave – but that’s another story.

Denisova Cave Credit: Demin Alexey Barnaul

Anyway, the Neanderthals at Chagyrskaya and Okladnikov were more akin to a contemporaneous Neanderthal from Croatia than to the ones in Denisova. However, they all belonged to the greater European Neanderthal population, following the second great Neanderthal expansion to Siberia about 115,000 to 100,000 years ago. They showed some hallmarks of admixture with Denisovans in their deep ancestry – perhaps as much as 30,000 years before they themselves lived.

So what have we? The data indicates that the Neanderthals in Chagyrskaya lived in a small community; at least some females stayed with the group but others seem to have migrated from other groups; and some similarities with mountain gorillas certainly does not cast on the Neanderthals' social organization.

In an opinion piece accompanying the paper, Lara Cassidy of Trinity College Dublin notes that we Homo sapiens have a “uniquely fluid social structure” with marriage being a key feature, and present-day hunter-gatherers do feature migration, by both men and women. Indeed: migration for marriage has also been postulated in long-dead modern-human populations, such as in Britain thousands of years ago.

“Dispersed relatives often maintain lifelong ties – which is not the case for apes,” Cassidy writes. Assuming they all lived within reasonable distances, it is plausible that, like in humans, a Neanderthal whose daughter moved away would recognize his grandkiddies and “bond with (or at least tolerate) his son-in-law.” Until the advent of Neanderthal Reddit, anyway.