Where Is Biblical Bethsaida, Where Jesus Walked on Water? The Case of This Jordan River Mound

“Woe unto thee, Chorazin! woe unto thee, Bethsaida! for if the mighty works, which were done in you, had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes” – Matthew 11:22, quoting Jesus.

Many miracles Jesus is purported to have performed in Bethsaida, and was irked that the townspeople did not thereafter “repent,” according to Scripture. The village is mentioned several times in the New Testament, as the hometown of Jesus’ disciples Philip, Andrew and Peter; the place where Jesus is said to have walked on water, cured a blind man (Mark 8:22-25), and fed 5,000 people with two fish and five loaves. The Roman-Jewish historian Josephus wrote in the “Antiquities of the Jews” that Philip the tetrarch, son of King Herod the Great, “advanced the village Bethsaida, situated at the lake of Gennesareth, unto the dignity of a city” called Julias.