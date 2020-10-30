Israeli Archaeologists Are Uncovering the Lost Legacy of a Cursed Biblical King

This biblical king reigned in Jerusalem longer than any monarch in the Kingdom of Judah. He brought half a century of peace and prosperity, marked by monumental construction projects and international trade.

We are not talking about the exalted King Solomon or other semi-mythological monarchs of the early First Temple period, but of a later figure, the much-despised King Manasseh. The reason you may have heard little or nothing about this king, who reigned in the first half of the seventh century B.C.E., is that the Bible consigns him to the dustbin of history in less than a chapter (2 Kings 21).