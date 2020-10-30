Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Archaeologists Are Uncovering the Lost Legacy of a Cursed Biblical King

The Bible describes King Manasseh as the wickedest monarch to ever rule in Jerusalem, but new discoveries show his reign brought peace and prosperity to First Temple period Judah

Ariel David
