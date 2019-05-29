Why Early Humans Were Breaking Elephant Bones a Million Years Ago
Why were archaic hominins making copies of stone tools out of pachyderm bones? Could it have been respect, hundreds of thousands of years before Homo sapiens even existed?
We ate elephants. Today, the squeamish among us might take issue with that culinary choice, but some argue that our ancestors did not just eat of the elephant and that proboscideans, raw or (later) roasted,...
