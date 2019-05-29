Artist's illustration of a straight-tusked elephant, which our ancestors ate and possibly, respected too. Apotea / quagga

Why Early Humans Were Breaking Elephant Bones a Million Years Ago

Why were archaic hominins making copies of stone tools out of pachyderm bones? Could it have been respect, hundreds of thousands of years before Homo sapiens even existed?

By
comments Print Subscribe now

We ate elephants. Today, the squeamish among us might take issue with that culinary choice, but some argue that our ancestors did not just eat of the elephant and that proboscideans, raw or (later) roasted,...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1