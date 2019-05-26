Catalhoyuk, a Neolithic site in Anatolia that couldn't have been built by hunter-gatherers, suggests Prof. Israel Hershkovitz Omar Hoftun

Were the First Farmers in Prehistoric Turkey?

First farmers in southern Turkey were local hunter-gatherers, not migrants from the Levant who brought farming techniques

By
comments Print Subscribe now

At some point in human history, we learned how to grow food rather than relying on hunting animals and gathering anything edible that couldn t run away. The earliest signs of cultivation, far shy of...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1