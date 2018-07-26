Beit Habek, el-Araj זקרי וונג Zachary Won

Reliquary of Jesus’ Apostles May Have Been Found in Israel, Archaeologist Says

Carved basalt with three depressions had been repurposed in Ottoman-era house that had been blown up by Israeli forces; now rediscovered in el-Araj, the proposed hometown of Peter, Andrew and Philip

By and
A 300-kilogram (661-pound) basalt block with three smooth compartments carved into its top, found in the ruins of what may be Bethsaida, may have been a reliquary housing the remains of apostles Philip, Andrew...

