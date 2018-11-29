Canaanites Performed Primitive Brain Surgery 3,500 Years Ago in Northern Israel
Skeletons of severely malformed brothers who survived their maladies (if not the trephination) found in Megiddo show the ancient Canaanites cared for the disabled
Archaeologists digging at ancient Megiddo, in today’s northern Israel, have unearthed the remains of two brothers who survived into adulthood even though they were born with congenital anomalies and were hit...
