Older Than the Pyramids and as Mysterious as Stonehenge: The Unexplained Stone Circle in Israel's Golan Heights
The stone circle at Rujm el-Hiri remains one of the most neglected archaeological finds in Israel. Experts are calling for it to be turned into a national park – even though it isnt connected to the areas Jewish past
Rujm el-Hiri in the heart of the Golan Heights deserves a place of honor on the list of most forgotten archaeological sites in Israel.
