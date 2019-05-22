Lechaim! Israeli Archaeologists Resurrect 5,000-year-old Yeast and Make Beer From It
Scientists found microbes that survived for thousands of years inside pores in the clay of ancient pottery used to make and store beer and wine
If you want to walk like a drunk Egyptian, look no further than a new study by Israeli researchers who have detected yeasts used to make beer as much as 5,000 years ago - and whose microscopic descendants...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1