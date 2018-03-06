Damage to the Galilee field and the tomb dug open by tomb robbbers Police Spokesman

Biblical Tomb Raiders in Galilee Sentenced to Jail

Sentences of thieves filmed from the air breaking into the Mishkana graves ranged from four to nine months; Nazareth court also confiscated their excavator

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Three would-be tomb raiders in northern Israel were jailed last week for breaking into Galilee graves dating to biblical times, using a small bulldozer, no less.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1