Archaeologists Find Lost Swedish Man-of-war, and Sink the Hype
Mars may well have been one of the biggest warships in the world when it exploded off the Swedish island of Öland in 1564, sinking with all hands, but it seems some exaggeration was involved
In the year 1564, a spanking new Swedish warship named Mars was overcome in its very first naval engagement, albeit after two days of fighting, and was blown to bits. The enemy, the Hanseatic town of L beck...
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1