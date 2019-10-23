Ancient Church Dedicated to Mysterious Martyr Found Near Jerusalem

Israeli archaeologists have uncovered a Byzantine basilica built under the Emperor Justinian and decorated with stunning mosaics and glass windows, as well as an inscription that dedicates the church to an unnamed “glorious martyr.” Who that was however remains a mystery.

Inscription found in the Beit Shemesh church

The 6th-century shrine was discovered ahead of building a new neighborhood in the town of Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem. It has been undergoing salvage excavation by the Israel Antiquities Authority for three years, archaeologists said at an unveiling of the site on Wednesday.

Built according to the typical basilica plan, with a central nave flanked by two halls, the church was adorned with intricate mosaics depicting plants, birds, and geometrical designs, as well as colorful frescoes that lined the walls.

The religious complex sprawled over 1.5 dunams (1,500 square meters) and sported several additional spaces connected to the main building, including a large courtyard in front of the church’s entrance. It was here that researchers uncovered an intact Greek inscription dedicating the sacred site to the memory of a “glorious martyr.”

Mosaics exposed from the floor of the church

“The martyr’s identity is not known, but the exceptional opulence of the structure and its inscriptions indicate that this person was an important figure,” says Benjamin Storchan, dig director for the IAA.

Beit Shemesh church of the Martyr

Inside the basilica, archaeologists were able to access the crypt that may have once housed the relics of the unnamed holy person, displayed in the underground chamber for veneration by the faithful.

“Only a few churches in Israel have been discovered with fully intact crypts,” Storchan says. “The crypt was accessed via parallel staircases – one leading down into the chamber, the other leading back up into the prayer hall. This enabled large groups of Christian pilgrims to visit the place.”

Mosaics in the Beit Shemesh church

Imperial eagle

Initially erected during Justinian’s reign (527-565 C.E.), the church was further enlarged through money donated by the Emperor Tiberius II Constantine, who ruled from 574 to 582 C.E. His personal involvement in the project is attested by another Greek inscription found there as well as by the image of a large imperial eagle with outspread wings which appears in one of the mosaics.

“Numerous written sources attest to imperial funding for churches in Israel, however, little is known from archaeological evidence such as dedicatory inscriptions like the one found in Beit Shemesh,” says Storchan.

Among the thousands of objects unearthed was what may be the most complete collection of Byzantine glass windows and lamps ever found at a single site in Israel, the IAA stated. The archaeologists also found a unique baptismal font in the shape of a cross that was made with a type of calcite stone that forms in stalactite caves.

Most of the work at the site was done by thousands of teenagers from all over the country who participated in the dig as part of an IAA program to connect Israeli youths to their heritage, the statement said.

Cross-shaped baptismal font

Israel’s Ministry of Construction and Housing invested around 7 million shekels ($2 million) in excavating and documenting the archeological finds in the planned neighborhood.

The main finds from what has now been dubbed the Church of Glorious Martyr will be the focus of an exhibition opening Wednesday evening at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem.

