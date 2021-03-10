Haaretz - back to home page
‘Nomadic Warrior People of Scythia’ Is a Myth, Archaeologists Discover

Isotope analysis of remains from these fabled Iron Age people who terrified Herodotus reveals some Scythians did get about, but most settled down

Ruth Schuster
