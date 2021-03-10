Haaretz - back to home page
Archaeologists Uncover Evidence of Ancient, Indiscriminate Mass Murder

Genetic analysis of skeletons from 6,200 years ago, found in a pit in Croatia, shows the victims were unrelated: Men, women and children appear to have been brutally slaughtered en masse

Ariel David
