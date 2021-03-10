Archaeologists Uncover Evidence of Ancient, Indiscriminate Mass Murder
Genetic analysis of skeletons from 6,200 years ago, found in a pit in Croatia, shows the victims were unrelated: Men, women and children appear to have been brutally slaughtered en masse
Humanity has a history of violence that probably goes back to the dawn of its existence. When confronted with the earliest cases of mass murder, modern experts can usually tease out some motive for the carnage, make some sense of what appears to be senseless killing: conflict over resources; human sacrifice; locals slaughtering an immigrant population (or vice versa).
