 Vast ancient copper mining supports biblical tale of King David's United Kingdom - Archaeology - Haaretz.com
King David's palace? Prof. Eilat Mazar believes these are the ruins of King David's palace, found in the City of David, south of Temple Mount. Critics claim the dating of the ruins is uncertain. Avi Balaban

Did David and Solomon's United Monarchy Exist? Vast Ancient Mining Operation May Hold Answers

Archaeology has provided precious little evidence for the biblical account of a powerful Judaic kingdom 3,000 years ago, but the sheer extent of copper mining in Timna, when Egypt was in a state of collapse, is otherwise hard to explain

In the 10th century B.C.E., the Israelite tribes were led by judges, but cried out against them, and yearned for a leader. Samuel warned them of the follies...

