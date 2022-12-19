People can go several minutes without a pulse. No medical research is required: It was enough to spend Sunday evening at Kibbutz Or Haner during the World Cup final between Argentina and France to observe this natural phenomenon. From the 81st minute, when French forward Kylian Mbappé tied the game at 2-2, it was as if the hearts of everyone present had suddenly stopped.

In Israel, Argentina and this kibbutz in southern Israel are synonymous. Immigrants from Argentina were one of the main founding groups that established Or Haner in 1957.

It turns out the Argentines in attendance are a superstitious bunch: “I watched the game against Saudi Arabia at home and I haven’t watched there since,” says Hadas Zavelevsky, the organizer of the event. She points to the white Argentina T-shirt she is wearing. “This shirt hasn’t been washed yet,” she adds of a tournament that began in Qatar on November 20.

Open gallery view Kibbutz Or Haner members watch the World Cup final. Credit: Sharon Bokov

Her father, Jojito Zavelevsky, has a rich repertoire of superstitions. More than half an hour before kickoff, he and his friend Carlito Talkowski (“It’s Argentine tradition not to wash a shirt!”) are already sitting in the same chairs they’ve used in previous games. “We sit there so Lionel Messi will look straight at us,” Jojito explains.

The two, seniors among those present, share their assessments before the game begins: “It’s impossible to understand the pressure on him,” says Jojito Zavelevsky, referring to Argentina’s star player Messi. “The entire government, the future [of Argentina].” Talkowski claims an Argentine victory would help the country, which is beset by an economic and political crisis. “If they win, it will be quiet until January 6,” he predicts.

But it’s already 4:40 P.M., 20 minutes before kickoff, and Talkowski has other concerns. “The worst thing is that the chorizo isn’t ready,” he says. “That’s part of the atmosphere.”

Open gallery view Putting on makeup ahead of the big game at Kibbutz Or Haner, yesterday. Credit: Sharon Bokov

One person playing her part in contributing to the atmosphere is Einav, who is running a makeup station. “I didn’t sleep all night,” she says while painting Argentine flags on the cheeks of the kibbutz children. Several meters away, the hotdogs are already cooking on the grill. “One child came here with flags of both teams and I told him: ‘You can come in with one, put the second one on the fire,” says coordinator Zavelevsky, in response to a question about the possible presence of French fans.

After the singing of the anthems, the kibbutz cultural center fills with over 100 Argentina fans – from a baby in a carriage up to old men in their eighties. “Do you know that I was your age, 6 years old, when Argentina was last champion [in 1986]?” says Martin, who immigrated to Israel 20 years ago, to his son before the game.

When the whistle sounds, all of them simultaneously release a cry of “Vamos!” (as some yell "Yalla!").

Argentina’s control of the game and Messi’s penalty to open the scoring relaxes the tense atmosphere a bit in the first half. The scenario of 1990 or 2014, when Argentina was unable to find the net (and lost to 1-0 to Germany both times), won’t repeat itself.

Open gallery view Celebrations at Kibbutz Or Haner. Credit: Sharon Bokov

But at this early stage, the members of Kibbutz Or Haner, like everyone else in the universe, didn’t know what lay in store for them. The children exploited the moment in order to buy a hotdog for 15 shekels ($4.30), which could be paid in cash or by Bit. After all, the kibbutz – like Argentina – is not what it used to be.

As the half passes, the food takes precedence over the game for some of the children. “Do you know that most of the world likes Argentina?” asks one to his friend as they nosh on rolls and watch what’s happening on the large screen, through the window. Another person watching from the porch is a man who may be the only fan of France present.

“Do you want them to boycott me in the kibbutz?” he asks when we discuss revealing his identity. Ángel Di María’s beautiful goal in the 36th minute, which gives Argentina a 2-0 lead, gives him the confidence to speak. “I’ve been living here since I was a child and have been a fan of France for over 20 years,” he says. “The fact that I live on a kibbutz full of Argentines doesn’t mean I have to be a fan of Argentina.”

Open gallery view Argentina fans at the screening. 'Until they lifted the cup, I didn’t believe it.' Credit: Sharon Bokov

Hanukkah can wait

The token fee for the event (15 shekels, without any connection to the hotdogs) entitles attendees to free access to snacks and beer. Both empty out an at impressive rate, and those in charge of refills are Kfir and Romina – two of whose four children help them at the counter.

Kfir says that although he was born in Or Haner to an Argentine family, he traveled all over Israel until he met Romina, who – of course – had immigrated to Israel from Argentina.

After living in Ashkelon for a while, the two moved to the kibbutz near Sderot. Between replenishing the potato chips and the peanuts, she stands on a chair and fires up the crowd with the song “Vamos, vamos Argentina.”

Open gallery view Mbappé’s two goals within the space of 90 seconds, which tied the game at 2-2, sparked the thought that there should be a defibrillator at hand. Credit: Sharon Bokov

During the halftime break, Kfir distributes sufganiyot (jelly donuts) to the children, which along with the menorah burning outside, constitute the only reminder that it’s the first night of the holiday. “We’ll have a Hanukkah party tomorrow,” says Hadas Zavelevsky, explaining the order of priorities of the kibbutz culture committee.

The two-goal half-time advantage doesn’t reassure Romina. Au contraire. After all, Argentina fans are used to traumatic soccer games. “Of course we’re more nervous because it’s not over yet,” she says. “It’s enough for them to score one goal and that’s it.”

“Just as long as what happened against the Netherlands doesn’t happen again,” says another fan, referring to the earlier game when the Dutch pulled back a two-goal deficit, forcing the match to extra time.

The fears of the two women, it turns out, were justified. Mbappé’s two goals within the space of 90 seconds, which tied the game at 2-2, sparked the thought that there should be a defibrillator at hand.

Open gallery view During the halftime break, Kfir distributes sufganiyot (jelly donuts) to the children Credit: Sharon Bokov

“Don’t worry, I have one in the car,” says Ofir Libstein, the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council head who arrived just before the end of the second half. He had spent the first half at Kibbutz Mefalsim, which is also populated mainly by Argentines. “Now you come?” asks Eitan, a kibbutz member who every few minutes enters and leaves the building in an effort to handle the pressure. “I want so badly for them to win for the residents here,” says Libstein. “Argentina is half of the regional council.”

Kfir fills the bowl of ice in another round of beer bottles, and almost with a lack of sensitivity Maurizio – one of the few Brazilians at the kibbutz – now enters the culture center. “Of course I’m for Argentina,” he says, protesting about the ability of the South American team in the second half. Eitan decides to go home before the start of the 30 minutes of extra time. “I always leave at in interval, but this time I didn’t,” he says, identifying the reason for the surprise French comeback.

Open gallery view A young Argentina fan at the kibbutz screening. Credit: Sharon Bokov

At the beginning of extra time, the audience, led by Romina, begins to sing “Vamos, vamos.” Every foul against an Argentine player releases a “Son of a bitch!” from one of the fans. Anyone who stands up angers the rest and forces Romina to shout “Sit! Sit!” Every whistle by the referee that is not in Argentina’s favor leads to him being insulted. Every minute feels like an hour. Every kick seems to determine the fate of all humanity. Only carbohydrates and cigarettes seemingly help. “I don’t smoke at all, but during the World Cup I finished one pack a day,” says Hadas Zavelevsky, taking another cigarette out of her emptying pack and watching Argentina’s misses pile up as the minutes tick down.

Messi’s second goal in the 108th minute naturally elates those present, but the mood crashes again when Mbappé’s second penalty ties the score at 3-3, two minutes before the end.

Even during the tensest moments, when the Argentines of Kibbutz Or Haner – who had already suffered previous losses and disappointments – found it difficult to look at the screen, they still couldn’t take their eyes off it. Even the children, who may occasionally have preferred to spend their time on the sloping lawn or to devour hotdogs, will one day be able to tell their children that they witnessed this historic match.

Open gallery view The fans during a tense moment. Credit: Sharon Bokov

In honor of the penalty shootout, Hadas Zavelevsky lights another cigarette. Even when French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni’s penalty goes horribly wide, leaving Argentina just one precise shot away from victory, the skeptics of Or Haner refuse to celebrate.

It turns out that even Gonzalo Montiel’s successful penalty kick, which ended the epic contest, did not convince these fans. “I’m still not there, I can’t take it in,” admits Martin, who has no more strength to deal with the intensity of this epic match. The other viewers don’t stop roaring with joy.

The kibbutz members who watched the game at home for fear of a letdown streamed into the cultural center to celebrate. For an hour full of joy and dancing, they refused to disperse and return home, waiting for the cup to be lifted as though they themselves were on the white dais at Lusail Stadium.

“Messi, Messi,” they all shout when the Argentine star receives the prize for best player of the tournament and when he approaches to lift the World Cup. The roars of joy could probably be heard as far as Buenos Aires.

Open gallery view Celebrating Argentina's victory after a nail-biting final. Credit: Sharon Bokov

“Until they lifted the cup, I didn’t believe it,” says one kibbutz member on her way out. Someone else suggests: “That’s it, now we can sleep in peace.” The level of anxiety and pressure also starts to drop. That’s it, Argentina is the world champion for the first time in 36 years.

“We live next to the Gaza Strip, so watching a game here is small potatoes,” says Jojito Zavelevsky as many approach and congratulate him like a father at his daughter’s wedding. “But in the end, they exhausted us. We’ve become emptied out from all this playing.”

Hadas, who let out a tremendous roar of excitement just a few minutes earlier, doesn’t neglect her duties at the end. “Anyone who can should take a chair outside with him,” she urges. At the end of every event – as joyful as they may be – they still have to collect chairs at the kibbutz.