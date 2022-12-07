Who’s the One Inciting Rebellion?

A seminal event occurred this week: Dozens of local authorities leaders informed the government they would block the attempt to impose undemocratic values upon their constituents.

Benjamin Netanyahu was up in arms, and bellowed that such a rebellion was unacceptable. Akiva Novick of Kan 11 News continued that line of argument, expressing anger at outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid for supporting the mayors by allegedly calling for a revolt.

A revolt? Pardon? All the blows to the head of Israel’s battered democracy have apparently got us a bit addled.

What happened this week is that local authorities leaders woke up and did their job: being the vanguard of democracy. These local leaders – who were directly elected – represent the will of their residents. There are some local authorities that in the past permitted the government to use them as a pipeline rather than opting to wield their influence.

In weak local authorities, this often turned into blackmail. It’s hard to forget the mayors’ march in support of Netanyahu so that they won't lose their basic funding.

It happened in stronger authorities as well: out of laziness that was framed as “statesmanship,” they didn't fight for their residents’ interests, be it the struggle over housing and rental rates, government monopoly on public transportation or education. When Tel Aviv placed maps that included the Green Line in schools, the Education Ministry immediately sent a letter of rebuke, in an attempt to get the municipality to fall back in line.

For Netanyahu, who uses the same rhetoric as other populists around the world, any opposition to his actions is a “revolt.” While he goes about pursuing regime change (the override clause, putting judicial selection in politicians’ hands, dismantling the people’s army), anyone who has the audacity to defend democracy is labeled a “rebel.”

For MK Avi Maoz, who would have never been elected to the Knesset on his own, Netanyahu built a special pathway on which he can bypass the Education Ministry and impose a religious-homophobic education contrary to the Public Education Law. So who is really the one inciting rebellion here?

Israel’s democracy is in danger not just because it'll be led by someone standing trial for bribery who is willing to sell it out in order to keep himself out of jail. What helped him bring us to this point is that the democratic systems have been eroded to the point that they are less effective in representing the citizen, and there has been a loss of trust in these systems and a loss of passion to defend them. At a time when technology enables public participation and can be harnessed for the sake of the public’s future, government sticks to the past.

A majority of the public doesn’t really participate (voting in itself isn't enough), while interest groups that have learned how to effectively use politics have pulled in more and more power.

Now it is the majority’s turn to wake up, and local authorities have a leading role to play: the more they use their authority they have in education, transportation and housing, the more they can push democracy towards the future. Taking a brave stance in defense of education is only the starting point.

It’s true that the public does not yet recognize this. Voter turnout is low in local elections. But if the local authorities provide tools for and proof of the success of democracy in the field, the public will grasp this and get used to it.

In coming months, the democratic public in Israel needs to go out to protest against the new government, but unlike in the past, this time, the protest won’t be waged in the High Court of Justice or with pleading, but in the streets of the cities.