Israeli Professors Demand Halt to Disciplinary Action Over Reference to Palestinian Poet

Some 400 Israeli university faculty are demanding that disciplinary action taken by Ben-Gurion University against a student who quoted the Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish during a campus ceremony marking Nakba Day be reversed.

The university’s disciplinary court convicted the student of disobeying campus authorities by using the word “shahid’ (martyr) during the ceremony, but it has yet to determine a penalty. The faculty opponents are demanding that the conviction be nullified.

In a letter sent Monday to the Ben-Gurion administration, the signers said that the disciplinary process taken against the student, Watan Madi, had been flawed and violated academic freedom of expression and the principle of equality.

“It’s hard to imagine a situation in which a Jewish student speaking at a memorial ceremony referred to the memory of those who had fallen in wars and was then cited for disciplinary offenses,” they said, adding that the process “harmed the student’s fundamental rights to freedom of expression, equality and respect, and due process” and “Ben-Gurion University’s and Israel academia’s good name.”

The letter noted that one of the disciplinary board’s members had resigned before it made its ruling and was replaced by someone who hadn’t heard the student’s defense.

The letter was signed by faculty from Ben-Gurion, Tel Aviv, Hebrew and Haifa universities as well as from Bezalel and the academic colleges Kibbutzim College, Tel-Hai, Ruppin, the College of Management Studies, Hadassah and Beit Berl.

The complaint against Madi, a member of the Hadash party’s Ben-Gurion chapter, was filed by the right-wing Zionist student organization Im Tirzu, which staged a counterdemonstration outside the event last May.

The complaint cites Madi quoting an article by Darwish that said, “We will not forget the martyrs who fulfilled the unity of the country, the people and history.”

Following the university’s disciplinary court ruling last month, the prosecution asked that she be penalized.

Open gallery view Protest at Ben-Gurion University, on Monday.

The university accepted Im Tirzu’s claim that the sentence Madi quoted was an expression of support and sympathy for martyrs and rejected Madi’s claim that she wasn’t expressing support for terrorism generally but was referring to the 1948 War of Independence.

One of the panel’s judges, whose name has not been made public, pointed out that even if the word “shahid” has different meanings, “since the concept in the general public means a suicide bomber, then according to the principal ‘when in doubt, leave it out,’ the defendant should have avoided using it.”

The faculty said in their letter rejected this interpretation. “It’s an outrageous absurdity to convict a student in a disciplinary court not on what she had intended to say in her own language but for what listeners who are unfamiliar with the language and the context may have mistakenly misunderstood her words.”

They also asserted that the disciplinary court’s interpretation of Madi’s words was “culturally and racially biased.”